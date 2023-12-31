Going Viral… New Evidence Suggests There Was Never Voting Machine Election Audit Performed in Georgia Following 2020 Election – Raffensperger Caught Again!

A recent Gateway Pundit report by investigator Brian Lupo is making the rounds on social media this weekend.

There is currently no evidence that there was ever a voting machine election audit performed in Georgia following the 2020 election.

On November 17, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made an announcement that an audit “using forensic techniques” was completed with “no sign of foul play” in the 2020 election. The statement previously appeared on the Secretary of State’s webpage and is still available via the Wayback Machine here.

Investigative journalist Kevin Moncla of the Election Oversight Group, and another individual began to send Open Records Requests from the counties that were allegedly “audited” back in 2022.  While Raffensperger’s statement says there were six counties “audited,” the Pro V&V memo only listed four:  Floyd County (Rome, GA), Douglas County (Douglasville, GA), Paulding County (Dallas, GA), and Cobb County (Marietta, GA).  The record requests asked for communications between the Secretary of State, the State Board of Elections, and Pro V&V, among other things.  The results were surprising.

Not one county had records affirming, or even suggesting, that Pro V&V did an audit of their equipment.

This weekend, the story is going viral on Vigilant News Network and Vigilant Fox.

For more on this unbelievable development, here is The Gateway Pundit’s earlier report.

Smoke and Mirrors: New Evidence Suggests That NO Audit was Performed by Election Machine Testing Company as Claimed by Georgia Secretary of State

