“Have You Spoken to Hunter?” – Biden Shuffles Away From Reporters Like a Coward After Son Hunter Hit with 9-Count Federal Indictment (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday shuffled away from reporters like a coward after his son Hunter was charged with a 9-count federal indictment related to tax evasion.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The new indictment was handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart over the summer.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

The indictment details Hunter Biden’s lavish lifestyle, drug use, and addiction to prostitutes.



screen image of Hunter Biden indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit

Biden departed the White House en route to Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday and ignored reporters posted up on the South Lawn.

“Have you spoken to your son? Have you spoken to Hunter? Any comment on the new charges against your son, Mr. President!?” reporters shouted at Biden.

“Have you spoken to your son? Have you spoken to Hunter? Any comment on the new charges against your son, Mr. President!?” BIDEN: *ignores and shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/pnrJaQtFL4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a gaggle aboard Air Force One that Joe Biden will not pardon his son Hunter.

“You’ve said before that the president would not pardon his son. Is that still the case?” a reporter asked KJP on Friday.

“Nothing has changed. That is still the case,” Karine Jean-Pierre referring to her previous statement on a potential Hunter Biden pardon.

