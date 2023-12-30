Gateway: Beyond the Headlines — TONIGHT Maine RNC Chair Weighs In on Secretary of State’s Decision to Exclude Trump, and Much More…

Tonight, we open with yet another brazen attack on democracy as a second state purports to remove President Donald Trump from the ballot. In the wake of the decision by the partisan Maine Secretary of State, Ivory is joined by Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-ME) the GOP Minority Leader in the Maine House.

More pro-Palestinian protests, this time at the hallowed grounds of the World Trade Center. Former New York State Rep. Dov Hikind joins Ivory to discuss.

Then Karen England, President of the Capitol Resource Institute, joins the program to discuss a judicial attack on bans for the genital mutilation of children and can we put the brakes on Social Contagion?

The invasion at the southern border gets worse by the day, and yet the Biden administration refuses to do anything about it. John and JoBeth Ladd will be on to discuss.

Finally, we end the night and the year (!) with a look at Joe Biden’s plummeting poll numbers and some of the worst examples of journalism for 2023!

TONIGHT’S SPONSORS

The Wellness Company www.twc.health/headlines

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Zelenko Labs www.zstacklife.com/headlines

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Naked Organs www.holisticgoddess.com/headlines

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Here is the video for Friday night’s show.