Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 12/20/2023 — Tonight: Trump Attorney Jess Binnal on Colorado Ruling, Chicago Mayor’s Fury Over Migrants, California’s Sewage-to-Water Plan, John Mills on US-Yemen War Talk, and NFL Woes with CBS Sports Host – 8 PM ET

by
Ivory Hecker and Trump Attorney Jess Binnall

Tonight on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines: 

Ivory Hecker leads off the show with the bombshell ruling out of Colorado. Joining her is Trump attorney Jesse Binnall to discuss this latest effort to steal the election before it even happens.

Chicago’s Mayor is angry at Texas for giving them a taste of Biden’s reckless immigration policies – Gavin Mario Wax joins Ivory to discuss.

Things are getting downright apocalyptic in California. Nelson Mcilveen joins Ivory to talk about the latest plan out of California to turn sewage into drinking water.

Retired Colonel John Mills joins Ivory to discuss the possibility of a US war with Yemen.

And finally, Ivory talks to CBS Sports Radio host Marc Ryan about how bad things have gotten for the NFL! Go Woke! Go Broke!

THE SHOW IS LIVE AT 8 PM EASTERN

Here is tonight’s edition of Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

