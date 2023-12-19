Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 12/18/2023 – The Great Kash Patel on FISA Reauthorization, J6er Jake Lang, John Reid on the Radical Left Removing Arlington Statue, Blaze Reporter Steve Baker and AK Kamara – LIVE VIDEO AT 8 PM ET

Tonight’s Headlines on “The Gateway: Beyond the Headlines”
- Join us as Kash Patel sits down with Ivory to delve into the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
- Ivory Hecker engages in a compelling conversation with Steve Baker, discussing the Biden regime’s efforts to weaponize the judiciary against him.
- Jake Lang and Ivory explore a pivotal Supreme Court case and its implications for January 6 defendants.
- John Reid and Ivory discuss the controversy surrounding the proposed removal of a historical statue in Arlington, Virginia.
- Wrapping up, AK Kamara joins the show to shed light on Minnesota’s unique and intriguing new state flag.
