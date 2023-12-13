Former Hillary Spokesman Who Has Worked to Pack the U.S. Supreme Court Hired by Office of Kamala Harris for 2024 Campaign

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon has been hired by the office of VP Kamala Harris to help with their 2024 campaign.

Since Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election in 2016, Fallon has been the director of an activist group called ‘Demand Justice’ which has repeatedly called for packing the United States Supreme Court. They played a pivotal role in the protests that took place when Trump selected judges were appointed to the highest court.

Fallon was also on board with the left’s disastrous calls to defund the police.

Harris taps former Clinton press secretary to join 2024 campaign Brian Fallon, the press secretary for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, will join the Biden-Harris campaign as Vice President Kamala Harris’s director of communications. The campaign confirmed Fallon’s hiring Tuesday afternoon, and he is expected to start his new role in January. “Brian brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge on the issues that matter most to the American people,” Harris’s campaign chief of staff Sheila Nix said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have him join the team, and know he will be a huge asset to reelecting President Biden and Vice President Harris.” Fallon has served as the executive director of Demand Justice, a liberal advocacy group, since its founding in 2018. There, he has primarily focused on pushing for the confirmation of liberal judges to the federal court system and has repeatedly knocked President Joe Biden and other Democrats, including Fallon’s former boss, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), for failing to do enough to remake the federal judiciary. Demand Justice is one of the leading voices calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court to offset a perceived conservative bias, an action the Biden administration has repeatedly declined to pursue.

The liberal media will completely ignore this.

The professional left takes care of their own. There’s always a high-paying job waiting in the wings.