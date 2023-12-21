Fifth Circuit Rules in Favor of Texas – Biden Regime Can No Longer Destroy State Border Fences or Cut Down Concertina Wire on Border

Texas secured a legal victory in the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday. The Lone Star State appealed the district court’s decision that allowed federal agents to destroy state border fences.

Biden’s DHS agents can no longer destroy state Texas border barriers.

In June, The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported that US Border Patrol Agents were cutting razer fire fencing on private property in Texas in order to let hordes of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens flood across the border in the area.

Texas sought an injunction to prevent the United States Border Patrol under the direction of Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas from cutting, destroying, or otherwise interfering with concertina wire (“c-wire”) Texas has constructed along more than 29 miles of municipal and private land in the Eagle Pass sector of our southern border.

Here is the injunction: