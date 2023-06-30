Video: Biden Border Patrol Cuts Razor Wire Fence on Private Property to Let Illegal Aliens Enter Texas

Video obtained by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows a Biden Border Patrol agent cutting a razor wire fence on private property on the Eagle Pass, Texas side of the Rio Grande to allow illegal aliens to enter the U.S.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has deployed personnel and materiel to the border in an effort to staunch the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

More than a dozen men, women, children and infants are seen being let in the cut razor wire fence by the agent. A coyote can be seen turning back his fan motorboat after unloading his human cargo and heading unmolested back to Mexico.

Melugin reported the Texas Department of Public Safety said they had permission from the property owner to set up the razor wire fencing on their property:

“NEW: Video from source in Eagle Pass shows Border Patrol cutting through razor wire placed by the state of TX to allow migrants to enter & be processed after crossing illegally. @TxDPS tells me this is the first time they know of this happening, and that it’s being looked into for potential destruction of TX property. The federal government’s position is that once migrants are on U.S. soil, under U.S. law, they need to be processed, and cannot be repelled or turned away. Texas is taking a much different approach, and has been physically blocking migrants under orders from Governor @GregAbbott_TX. TXDPS tells me the location this video was shot at is private property, and that they have permission from the owner to lay down razor wire and arrest migrants for criminal trespassing. This Border Patrol agent is likely just doing what he’s been told – but this will likely lead to more friction between TX & the Feds, who have drastically different approaches at the border.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) responded, “What the hell? I’m going to assume for now that this particular CBP agent is following orders that he hates following. Either way, the Biden Administration is now destroying Texas property to fulfill an open border agenda. Texas must respond.”

Earlier this week, Melugin posted video of illegal aliens calling for Border Patrol after they were stopped by Texas’ deployment of razor wire fencing at Eagle Pass, “NEW: Video from @TxDPS shows a group of 50+ migrants who crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX being blocked with razor wire and denied entry by TX. They begin chanting for Border Patrol to arrive, expecting to be let in by Feds, but only TX in this spot, so they place more wire.”

Apparently Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas heard the pleas of the illegal aliens.