Federal Court Rules Trump Does NOT Have Presidential Immunity From January 6 Civil Lawsuits

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Trump does not have immunity from January 6 civil lawsuits.

Earlier this year, Joe Biden’s Justice Department said in a court filing in the DC US Court of Appeals that Donald Trump can be sued by police officers over January 6.

The DOJ lawyers argued that Trump does not have immunity from civil lawsuits by police officers.

US District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee earlier this year rejected Trump’s immunity claim.

“Speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, and the outer perimeter of the president’s office includes a vast realm of such speech,” DOJ lawyers said in a brief in March. “But that traditional function is one of public communication. It does not include incitement of imminent private violence of the sort the district court found that plaintiffs’ complaints have plausibly alleged here.”

The DC Court of Appeals ruled Trump does not have presidential immunity and therefore can be sued.

Far-left Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan said in the written opinion that a president “does not spend every minute of every day exercising official responsibilities.”

