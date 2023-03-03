Biden’s Justice Department Says Trump Can be Sued by Police Officers Over January 6

Joe Biden’s Justice Department on Thursday said in a court filing in the DC US Court of Appeals that Donald Trump can be sued by police officers over January 6.

The DOJ lawyers argued that Trump does not have immunity from the civil lawsuits by police officers.

US District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee recently rejected Trump’s immunity claim.

“Speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, and the outer perimeter of the president’s office includes a vast realm of such speech,” DOJ lawyers said in a brief. “But that traditional function is one of public communication. It does not include incitement of imminent private violence of the sort the district court found that plaintiffs’ complaints have plausibly alleged here.”

NBC News reported: