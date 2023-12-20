FDA Says Recalled Applesauce Poisoning Children May Have Been Contaminated With Lead Intentionally

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that several brands of applesauce that were recently recalled over high lead content may have been intentionally contaminated.

WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis-brand apple cinnamon pouches, manufactured by Ecuador-based Austrofood, were all recalled in November after being linked to over 200 reports of lead poisoning in children.

Recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree is STILL ON SHELVES at several @DollarTree stores in multiple states. FDA continues working with the firm to ensure an effective recall. Consumers should NOT eat this product as it could be contaminated with lead. https://t.co/1oiuPouhNh pic.twitter.com/blfQFwovqU — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) December 1, 2023

“The FDA can confirm that one of the theories the agency is exploring regarding the high lead levels in the recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches is the potential that the cinnamon contamination occurred as a possible result of economically motivated adulteration,” an FDA spokesperson told FOX Business said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the agency is still looking into the matter and “additional investigation needs to occur before FDA reaches any conclusions.”

On December 19, the FDA updated its advisory: “As of December 19, 2023, FDA has received 69 complaints/reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product. To date, confirmed complainants, or people for whom a complaint or adverse event was submitted, are under 6 years of age.”

The CDC has received over 200 reports of cases from state and local health departments nationwide.

On December 18, the FDA had announced its onsite inspection of the Austrofoods facility in Ecuador had ended.

“However, the FDA investigation of the elevated lead levels in recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches continues,” the FDA said. “During the inspection, investigators collected samples of cinnamon supplied by Negasmart to Austrofoods. These samples have undergone analysis and results show extremely high levels of lead contamination, 5110 parts per million (ppm) and 2270 ppm.”

