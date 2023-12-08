Far Left Chicago Teachers Union Boss Owes Thousands in Unpaid Utility Bills Despite $289,000 Salary

Far left President of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU),Stacy Davis-Gates, is back in the news with her latest installment of “Rules for thee but not for me.”

According to newly uncovered documents, Illinois Policy Institute found that Davis Gates has let $5,579 in Chicago water, sewer, and trash bills pile up despite her $289,000 salary and progressive demands that the “wealthy” pay a greater share.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis, Davis Gates’ debt is part of over $6.4 billion in unpaid fees, fines, and other debts left uncollected since 1990.

City Comptroller Chasse Rehwinkel told the Sun-Times that collection efforts are focusing on debt less than five years old owed by those with the means but who are skirting responsibility.

In July 2022, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting water shut-off for non-payment. It followed a 2019 moratorium on residential shut-offs implemented by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot to “protect Chicago residents’ fundamental right to water access.” It raises the question of whether Davis Gates – whose own income tops $289,000 a year – is using an ordinance intended to benefit lower-income residents for her own personal gain. And it underscores CTU members’ concerns about Davis Gates and other union leaders’ failure to properly handle union funds or provide required reporting to members. In fact, when a member questioned why the union has failed to provide its audits to members for at least four years, Davis Gates attacked the member in the comment section, claiming that asking for an audit mandated by CTU rules is a racist “dog whistle.”

Davis Gates’ tenure as CTU president has been filled with controversy.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Davis Gate’s efforts to kill Illinois’ Invest in Kids Act which is the state’s sole school choice option. aimed at providing

According to the CTU, “It must be ‘game over’” for the program.”

Public funds should be for public schools that serve all children.

SubX News reports, however, that Davis-Gates does support public education alternatives for some children: her own. One of her children attends a private Catholic high school in Chicago.

In Indiana, county officials determined that Davis Gates received an “unlawful deduction” on a home she owns in South Bend.

WGN News reports that the St. Joseph County auditor sent the union leader a letter assessing her $1,393 for three years’ worth of back taxes plus a penalty.

WGN Investigates reported Davis Gates filed paperwork seeking a homestead tax exemption and affirming the South Bend home was her primary residence in 2007. It was granted and remained in effect for the past 16 years, until reporters raised the issue in early November.