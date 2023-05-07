Wirepoints Report: Illinois on Track to Become First State to Kill School Choice

Public schools are failing Illinois students miserably.

While teachers push Critical Race Theory and the sexualization of children in schools, academic rigor continues to slip lower and lower.

The Illinois State Board of Education’s recent report card is dreadful.

In 30 schools in Illinois, not a single student can read at grade level, 22 of which are in the City of Chicago.

In 53 schools, not a single student can do math at grade level, 33 of which are in Chicago.

But for parents hoping that school choice is an option, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson are signaling that the state’s school scholarship program, the Invest in Kids Act, is dead.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, “Public Act 100-465​ established the Illinois Invest in Kids Act. The Act includes a five-year tax credit scholarship program for eligible students who attend qualified non​public schools in Illinois.” The Act has served as the state’s sole school choice option since 2017.

Wirepoints exclusively reports: