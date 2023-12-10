Far-Left Black Radio Host Charlamagne Tha God Tells Joe Biden to “Step Aside” (VIDEO)

Far-left black radio host Charlamagne tha God begged Joe Biden to “step aside” during a recent podcast.

Joe Biden is currently lagging behind Trump in five of the six most crucial battleground states as the 2024 election approaches, according to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College.

It turns out Americans aren’t happy with persistent inflation, high gas prices (Bidenomics) and wars/rumors of wars, military-aged males invading the southern border.

The New York Times poll shows Trump leading by ten points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan, and four in Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin does Biden seem to maintain support, holding a slim 2-point lead.

Shifting support among black voters is spurring Trump’s lead in the key battleground states ahead of the 2024 election.

The Democrats know they have to replace Joe Biden in 2024.

81-year-old Biden is completely shot. Young Democrat voters do not support Joe Biden.

Charlamagne tha God begged Biden to retire from public life.

“Please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside,” Charlamagne tha God said.

Even hardcore leftists like Charlamagne tha God know Biden isn't playing with a full deck: "Please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside"

Recall that during the 2020 presidential election, racist Joe Biden told Charlamagne tha God that black Americans “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black!” Biden said from his Delaware basement in 2020.

