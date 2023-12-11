FACT CHECK: Detroit’s Covered Windows and Pervasive Leftist Lies about 2020 Election Fraud

Detroit election officials covered up the windows at the TCF Center on election night 2020

The only reason to cover the windows was to prevent the counting of votes to be hidden from view of Republicans

Left-wing zealots continue to deny this happened, despite photographic and eyewitness statements otherwise

OUR RATING: #FakeNews. This is what you’d expect on CNN playing to an empty airport.

UPDATE: In response to this story, two videos were given to us by an eyewitness, further debunking and disproving Phil Schneider’s claims. You can view them here.

Typically TGP FactCheck does not fact-check random leftists on Twitter.

But when people hold themselves out as independent fact-checkers of a sort, when they bring themselves into a number of conversations making fake and false statements and accusations, they promote and amplify a set of lies that they ought to know better than to repeat.

Here is what Twitter’s Phil Schneider said about election night 2020 in Detroit at the TCF Center:

So here is what he wrote:

“Today is the three-year anniversary of one of the most enduring 2020 election myths– that elections officials in Wayne County (Detroit) Michigan covered up windows to keep Republican election challengers from observing ballot counting. It was a lie.”

This statement by Schneider is a complete and utter lie.

The truth is that the windows were covered up to prevent Republicans from observing the counting of ballots.

Phil’s claims are disproven by the people who were there, and disproven by the recorded audio of the Detroit election officials prior to the event. It’s disproven by the eyewitness statements of the people who were at the TCF Center, and it’s disproven by the facts that have come out about the incident.

Phil Schneider is a liar.

