Europe’s Right Wing Gathers in Italy To Plan For More Gains in Next Year’s Elections for the European Parliament

European voters seem inclined to do ‘the right thing’.

In face of the new geopolitical realities and the recent gains by European populist right wingers, we can see how voters in the ‘old world’ have woken up from their liberal dreams to find their societies torn by a host of globalist policies, namely unchecked mass migration.

As European parties on the right of the political spectrum met in Italy on Sunday, vowing to reshape the European Union, you will find everywhere the same definition for them: ‘far-right’.

Yes, because as far as the MSM is concerned, there are only extremist right wingers and moderate leftists. That’s the way they roll.

The political parties assembled ahead of the European elections propose toughening the EU’s approach on immigration and softening its climate policies to protect jobs and industry.

Reuters reported:

“Parties from around a dozen countries gathered in Florence, galvanized by last month’s general elections in the Netherlands, which handed a surprise win to Geert Wilders’ anti-immigration Freedom Party (PVV).

‘Our objective is for (us) to become at least the third-largest (group in the EU parliament), after the centre-right and the socialists, and to be decisive’, said Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who hosted the meeting.

The far-right [sic] Identity and Democracy (ID) group is now the sixth-largest in the EU assembly, also behind liberal, green and conservative groups, but current polling data place it in fourth position.”

Jordan Bardella, president the French National Rally party, crystallized the prevalent mood, while speaking in Italian, saying that Europe cannot become a ‘5-star hostel for Africa’, and linking mass migration to violence and crime.

“Addressing the Florence rally via video link, Wilders said he hoped his success, ‘a political earthquake in the Netherlands and Europe’, could be ‘the start of a wave of national election wins’ for like-minded allies. Wilders hailed Salvini, leader of the League party, as an inspiration and his ‘number one Italian friend’.”

Salvini and the co-leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD) Tino Chrupalla called for an ‘end to the war against cars’.

Euronews reported:

“The far-right [sic] leaders came from Bulgaria, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic and The Netherlands, where the far-right won the most seats in the recent parliamentary elections.

‘Today we present to Italians and all Europeans a different idea of Europe: the Europe of rights, instead of the Europe of cuts’, Salvini said.

Marine Le Pen, the former President of France’s National Rally group, opened the conference by video address, saying:

‘We are movements of democratic and patriotic resistance in the face of a bureaucratic dominant structure, in the face of an arbitrary power’.”

The conference aims at getting the members of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group into ‘battle order’ ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.

