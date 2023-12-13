Dr. Pierre Kory: CDC Will NO LONGER Track Data on Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19… Why Is That?

The tide is turning.

For years now anyone, including investigative reporters and top medical professionals, who pushed back against the official government and Big Pharma narrative on COVID treatment and COVID vaccine safety was labeled a dangerous conspiracy theorist.

It didn’t matter if you used peer-reviewed scientific studies to prove the effectiveness of cheap drugs like hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin in treating the COVID virus. It didn’t matter if you used government data to prove the unique dangers of the COVID mRNA vaccines – you were labeled a conspiracy nut and you were silenced by Big Tech, the social media giants, and the regime-obedient mainstream media.

But now, since the pandemic has run its course and Big Pharma has made its billions, you are finally allowed to question the COVID vaccines and the dangers they pose.

Dr. Pierre Kory has written about excess deaths in young, healthy adults since the vaccines were pushed on the general population in 2021.

In his recent article, Dr. Kory reveals that the CDC announced recently it will no longer track the excess deaths associated with COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Why is that?

Dr. Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer penned an opinion piece that was actually published at The Hill website this week.

This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf recently took to X to mourn the “catastrophic” decline in U.S. life expectancy. But his post, which hit on smoking, diet, chronic illness and health care, ignored the obvious: People are dying in abnormally high numbers even now and long since COVID waned. Yet public health agencies and medical societies are silent. Life insurers have been consistently sounding the alarm over these unexpected or, “excess,” deaths, which claimed 158,000 more Americans in the first nine months of 2023 than in the same period in 2019. That exceeds America’s combined losses from every war since Vietnam. Congress should urgently work with insurance experts to investigate this troubling trend. With the worst of COVID behind us, annual deaths for all causes should be back to pre-pandemic levels — or even lower because of the loss of so many sick and infirm Americans. Instead, the death toll remains “alarming,” “disturbing,” and deserving of “urgent attention,” according to insurance industry articles. Actuarial reports — used by insurers to inform decisions — show deaths occurring disproportionately among young working-age people. Nonetheless, America’s chief health manager, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opted in September to archive its excess deaths webpage with a note stating, “these datasets will no longer be updated.”

