Florida Surgeon General Issues New Warning on mRNA COVID Vaccines After Finding 1,700% Increase in VAERS Reports in Florida Alone

Florida’s state surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, issued a new health warning on Wednesday on the increased risk of adverse reactions associated with the mRNA COVID vaccines.

Back in October 2022, Dr. Ladapo released a shocking report saying that there was an 84% increase in cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. That is a huge number!

Due to the alarming number, Dr. Ladapo recommended that young males ages 18 to 39 refrain from taking the COVID vaccine.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ladapo issued another health alert on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data, which showed a significant increase in adverse events in Florida following the rollout of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA, who gained an enormous following for his concerns regarding the safety and bioethics of the COVID-19 genetic vaccines, shared the new warning from Florida’s surgeon general on his Substack.

“WARNING: Florida Department of Health Alert

on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Safety”

Please share to as many people as possible.https://t.co/hjsT8j3euC — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) February 16, 2023

“In Florida alone, there was a 1,700% increase in VAERS reports after the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to an increase of 400% in overall vaccine administration for the same time period (See figure below),” according to the release.

“The reporting of life-threatening conditions increased over 4,400%. This is a novel increase and was not seen during the 2009 H1N1 vaccination campaign. There is a need for additional unbiased research to better understand the COVID-19 vaccines’ short- and long-term effects.”

“Florida saw a 1,700% increase in adverse event reports after COVID-19 vaccinations. Does that sound safe and effective? I didn’t think so either. That’s why we released this health alert. Just because “correlation ≠ causation” doesn’t mean we should abandon common sense,” Dr. Ladapo wrote.

Florida saw a 1,700% increase in adverse event reports after COVID-19 vaccinations. Does that sound safe and effective? I didn’t think so either. That’s why we released this health alert. Just because “correlation ≠ causation” doesn’t mean we should abandon common sense. https://t.co/uknKQoeowQ — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) February 16, 2023

The Florida findings are consistent with those found by other research, which continue to identify similar risks.

According to a study, Fraiman J et al, Vaccine. 2022, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events, including coagulation disorders, acute cardiac injuries, Bell’s palsy, and encephalitis. This risk was 1 in 550 individuals, which is much higher than other vaccines. A second study, Sun CLF et al, Sci Rep. 2022, found increased acute cardiac arrests and other acute cardiac events following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Additionally, Dag Berild J et al, JAMA Netw Open. 2022, assessed the risk of thromboembolic and thrombocytopenic events related to COVID-19 vaccines and found preliminary evidence of increased risk of both coronary disease and cardiovascular disease.

The Surgeon General sent a letter to the FDA Commissioner Robert Calif and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, describing the dangers of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and emphasizing the need for more transparency in order to do a thorough evaluation.

While the Biden administration and Big Pharma continue to blindly push mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Florida remains dedicated to responding to public health concerns guided by data and common sense. pic.twitter.com/WdYVxxrg94 — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) February 16, 2023

Read the letter below: