If you’re looking for something to listen to while wrapping (or unwrapping) presents, here is my chat with Nima, a Professor of Engineering in Brazil, about the situation in Ukraine. I comment on the recent statement by retired General Ben Hodges, who said Ukraine could still win because the Nazis, in 1944, were at their zenith in building planes for the Luftwaffe. A truly bizarre claim because 1944 was the year the Soviets broke the back of Hitler’s Army.