DEVELOPING: Suspicious Package Found Near U.S. Capitol as News Breaks of Democrat Senate Staffer Making Porno Video in Capitol Office Building

Is this a psyop?

Capitol police are currently investigating a “suspicious package” near the U.S. Capitol building, according to local reports and public safety warnings.

This comes one day after sexually deviant behavior shook the halls of Congress.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last night, a young male staffer for Maryland Senator Ben Cardin engaged in and filmed multiple graphic sex acts with his older boyfriend in the Hart Senate Office Building.

The staffer has reportedly been fired for his lewd and lascivious behavior. However, Cardin’s office refuses to acknowledge the reason the staffer was fired. No doubt Cardin’s office is hoping the story dies a quiet death.

Conservative activist Greg Price was the first to report the story approximately one hour before the news broke of the suspicious package.

Even worse for the Democrats, the fired staffer appeared in an ad for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. Biden is likely also hoping Americans will just forget about this, and his Democrat media allies won’t ask about it.

But moments ago, the Senate was seen trending at number 10 in the United States on X.

Seemingly, whenever an incident or topic that is damning to the Regime garners nationwide attention on Capitol Hill, something comes and steals the spotlight.

Such as a suspicious package near the legislature? What impeccable timing for the Dems!

About an hour ago, Fox 5 D.C. reported,

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious package near the East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol Building. Staff and other personnel are directed to avoid this area until further notice. There are no reported injuries at this time. Drivers and individuals are advised to use alternative routes. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Is this like the alleged pipe bomber on January 6 who was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – one of the greatest intelligence agencies in the world? Interestingly, The FBI still can’t find the person three years later. How far are these people willing to take their propaganda operations?

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates as more information becomes available.