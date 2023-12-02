Severe Winter Storm Freezes Plane in the Runway in Munich, Germany (VIDEO)

Source: @schoko131/X

Southern Germany experienced a severe winter storm this past weekend, leading to major disruptions at Munich Airport, the nation’s second-largest aviation hub.

The airport announced a halt in flight operations until 6 a.m. Sunday, following the intense snowfall that began Friday night and persisted through Saturday, German news outlet DW reported.

The airport, normally bustling with activity, descended into chaos as a relentless barrage of heavy snow took its toll on the flight schedule.

The German DPA news agency reported that approximately 320 of the 760 flights scheduled for Saturday were canceled. Airport crews were in a frantic effort to maintain at least one runway operational and snow-free.

The German DWD weather service painted a grim picture, forecasting continuous snowfall throughout Saturday afternoon across much of Bavaria. A staggering 30-40 centimeters (approximately 12-15 inches) was expected to accumulate, a significant chunk of which was set to fall in a span of 12 hours overnight into Saturday.

A particularly surreal moment was captured and shared on social media by a Twitter user, Sylvia Kossligk, who documented a small plane, seemingly frozen and solidified mid-takeoff.

This occurrence quickly drew attention online, with some critics humorously suggesting that the plane might be en route to a global warming conference in Dubai.

Among the heated online discussions, one stark reality was brought to the forefront: the recently announced German ban on fossil fuel-run heating systems, set to take effect in 2045.

This legislative move towards sustainability comes in stark contrast with the scenes at Munich Airport, leaving many to ponder the practicalities of surviving harsh winters without traditional heating methods.

Germany is the world’s largest importer of natural gas. Germany’s homes still use fossil fuel-powered heating systems, which account for over 80% of the country’s heating demand. The most popular heating system is gas, which is used in about half of German households. Oil-powered heating systems are used in about 25% of households, according to Power Technology, citing government figures.

