DeSantis Super PAC Cancels ALL $2.5 Million Worth of Ad Buys in Iowa and New Hampshire

A super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid has canceled all ad buys in Iowa and New Hampshire — just weeks before the primary begins.

The Never Back Down PAC has reportedly been plagued with massive infighting and deep conflict between it and the campaign.

Scott Wagner, the group’s chairman, told The Hill that the decision would allow Never Back Down to focus on its “core mission” of running a grass-roots operation in early states.

Wagner said that a new group, called Fight Right, will be “covering the air for Governor DeSantis”

“Never Back Down is laser focused on its core mission – running the most advanced grassroots and political caucus operation in this race and helping deliver the GOP nomination for Governor DeSantis who will deliver America from the disastrous policies of the Left,” Wagner said in a statement provided to The Hill. “We are thrilled to have Fight Right and others covering the air for Governor DeSantis while we work the ground game in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and beyond.”

Earlier this month it was reported that the DeSantis campaign believes that the PAC’s television ads are ineffective and has urged them to focus on get-out-the-vote efforts instead.

“As turmoil roiled Never Back Down, DeSantis allies formed a new super PAC, Fight Right. Never Back Down had been the only pro-DeSantis group — taking on more campaign functions than most super PACs normally do — and the creation of the new group raised questions about Never Back Down’s role moving forward,” Politico reported.

The campaign has undoubtedly been feeling the pressure as large anti-Trump donors abandon the governor for the hawkish Nikki Haley, who has been climbing in the polls.

Former President Donald Trump remains the clear frontrunner.