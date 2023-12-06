Democrat Congresswoman Receives Reality Check After Going on Nasty Rant Mocking Red States, Including Her Own, as “Deplorable” (VIDEO)

A leftist Democrat decided to take an opportunity to channel Crooked Hillary Clinton during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday before getting a cold dose of reality later on.

During the hearing, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) questioned the Heritage Foundation’s Sarah Parshall Perry, who served as a witness for the committee’s hearing on biological men competing in women’s sports. Former NCAA Champion swimmer Riley Gaines also attended the hearing where she destroyed Crockett’s fellow comrade Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA).

During her inquisition of Perry, Crockett went on a sick rant insulting the Heritage Foundation while bashing people living in Texas, Florida, and other red states as “deplorable.” Yes, Crockett called her OWN state “deplorable.”

Crockett: I know your organization, the Heritage Organization, loovvves Texas; they love Texas, they’re always sending us some nonsense bills um, that somehow set this country on the wrong trajectory. They send them to Texas, they send them to Florida, every deplorable state that we can think about. They’re usually coming out of y’all’s think tank.

WOW. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) @JasmineForUS just referred to Florida and Texas as “deplorable states” for passing conservative legislation. pic.twitter.com/JO06KZMRWf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2023

Florida GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna interrupted Crockett’s vile rant and demanded that her comments be stricken from the record. She was told this was not a point of order, and the hearing briefly paused.

Luna: I identify with state and states as my pronouns and thus move to strike deplorable states from the record pic.twitter.com/DGA1BOcQKm — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

Later Tuesday, Crockett’s fellow Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) dropped a reality check on her. She aptly pointed out that over one million people have moved to Texas within the past year, and the state leads the nation in job creation.

“Our state is so ‘deplorable that more than a million people moved here last year, and we continue to lead the nation in job creation… Give me a break.”

Our state is so “deplorable” that more than a million people moved here last year and we continue to lead the nation in job creation… Give me a break. https://t.co/5rIIafAiu7 — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) December 6, 2023

People hate Texas so much that they are moving there in droves! In addition, many of these new residents are liberals bringing their politics with them.

Crockett is one of these folks, having moved to Texas from St. Louis, Missouri, in her twenties. The Lone Star State would be better off if she left along with her fellow carpetbagging leftists.