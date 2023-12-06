Dementia Joe Biden Casts Doubt on His Own Candidacy: “If Trump Wasn’t Running, I’m Not Sure I’d Be Running”

81-year-old Joe Biden cast doubt on his own candidacy for the 2024 presidential election in remarks at a fundraiser on Tuesday, according to a pool report, saying, “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win.” Biden was speaking at a fundraiser at a private home near Boston as part of a fundraising blitz that will see three fundraisers in Boston Tuesday and a total of seven by next Monday.



Screen image from debate, September 29, 2020.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson observed Biden’s comment is a common refrain in Biden world, “Biden at a fundraiser says what some of his aides and friends have also said: “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win.””

Biden has said he was motivated to try take Trump out in 2020 by the Charlottesville riot of 2017. Biden has a deep seated hatred of Trump, once saying he wanted to “beat the hell” out of him: “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

Biden is one of the most unpopular presidents to run for a second term, yet unlike Democrat Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Carter, Biden has not drawn a strong Democratic primary challenger (Robert F. Kennedy Jr. left the Democratic Party earlier this year to run against Biden as an independent.)

Biden’s age, dementia and frailty have left a majority of Americans (and Democrats) in polls wishing he was not running. His disastrous policies on the economy, border, pandemic and wars in Afghanistan, Ukraine and now Israel–as well as his corruption and abuse of power–have kept his approval ratings mired in the low-40s to mid-30s for over two years with no sign of Biden changing course like former President Bill Clinton did when he reversed similar bad polling in 1995 to win reelection in 1996by “triangulating” between far left Democrats and conservative Republicans.

President Trump has been beating Biden in nearly all election polls this fall, with some having Trump’s support over 50 percent–a big change from their 2020 match where Trump was routinely behind Biden in polling and never got above 50 percent.

Interactive Polls reported a Messenger/Harris poll released Tuesday has Trump leading Biden 53 percent to 47 percent: