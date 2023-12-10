Defense Bill Suspends Navy ‘Drag Queen’ Recruiting Program

Congress’ compromise defense bill pauses the Navy recruiting program that platformed a drag queen.
The Gateway Pundit reported that, while America’s military has seen plummeting recruiting numbers, the Navy used a drag queen to try to convince young Americans to join the branch.
A report from the Daily Caller revealed the Navy thought utilizing Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, a biological male who goes by the stage name “Harpy Daniels,” as Navy’s “Digital Ambassador” would somehow inspire future warriors.
The Digital Ambassador initiative in which Kelley participated ran from October 2022 to March 2023.
After backlash, the Navy suspended the program.
In the new defense bill unveiled late Wednesday, the Navy is ordered to “cease all activities of the digital ambassador program” until at least 60 days after the Navy chief submits a report to Congress.
The bill notes that the report should contain the total number of ambassadors, the criteria for becoming an ambassador, ensuing duties and which social media platforms the individuals are authorized to engage with.
The House moved to suspend the program in its initial draft of the National Defense Authorization Act setting the Pentagon’s budget for fiscal year 2024. However, lawmakers tasked with reconciling the Senate and House versions of the bill eliminated a separate proposal that would have banned drag shows throughout the Department of Defense (DOD), but that was included in the House version of the bill.
The legislators noted that the Pentagon had already canceled drag shows at U.S. military bases, according to the bill report.