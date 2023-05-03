“I’m Sure China is Terrified!” – Woke Navy Hires Drag Queen to Address Plummeting Recruiting Numbers – Conservatives Respond in Brutal Fashion

America’s military has seen plummeting recruiting numbers for a variety of reasons. According to a 2022 survey, only 13% of 18 to 29-year-olds are ‘highly willing’ to join the military.

As the Gateway Pundit has reported, going woke is a major reason why people no longer want to join. Instead of fixing this issue, however, one major branch is determined to double down on failure.

A report from the Daily Caller on Monday revealed the Navy thought hiring a drag queen to convince young Americans to join was a good idea. Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, a biological male who goes by the stage name “Harpy Daniels,” announced on TikTok back on Nov. 2022 that he was the Navy’s “Digital Ambassador.”

Kelley has over 1,300,000 likes on the Chinese-operated platform according to Fox News.

According to the Daily Caller, the Digital Ambassador initiative in which Kelley participated in ran from October 2022 to March 2023.

Kelley once performed in drag for service members back in 2018.

It is unknown whether Kelley continued to perform in drag as part of the Navy program.

As Fox News reported, Kelley gloated about his service on Instagram.

From joining to 2016 and being able to share my drag experience on my off time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing This experience has brought me so much strength, courage and ambition to continue being an advocate and representation of queer sailors! Thank you to the Navy for giving me this opportunity! I don’t speak for the Navy but simply sharing my experience in the Navy! Hooyah, and let’s go Slay!

Conservatives unloaded on the Navy in brutal fashion.

The Navy is using a drag queen to push recruitment. Drag queens can’t win a battle with a public school board, much less the Taliban. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) May 3, 2023

Tell me what Putin and Xi think about the US Navy’s new Drag Queen recruiter: pic.twitter.com/JJp8QSzJkW — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 3, 2023

They’re being intentionally ridiculous to ignite the right so they can label them bigots. And claim they are too radical to elect. https://t.co/LsNeLXoAUb — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 3, 2023

So the US Military misses recruitment goals by a mile, all while… Forcing experimental vaccines on troops

Training recruits on pronoun usage

Teaching CRT at service academies

Establishing a new DEI Committee at DoD

General Milley endorses reading "White Rage" And instead… pic.twitter.com/bhbKhtec16 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 2, 2023