Court Orders Texas to Remove River Buoys Meant to Stop Illegal Border Crossers

Back in July, the state of Texas installed buoys in the Rio Grande River in order to deter illegal border crossers.

Democrats freaked out, naturally.

Now the 5th Circuit Court has ordered Texas to remove the barriers from the river. This is a perfect reminder that the left wants these people to enter the country illegally. All of this is being allowed to happen on purpose.

Politico reports:

5th Circuit rules Texas must remove river border buoys A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Texas must remove a series of buoys in its river border with Mexico that had generated a wave of backlash from immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers. In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Texas’ request to overrule a federal district judge, who ordered the state in September to remove the controversial barrier. Judge Dana Douglas, an appointee of President Joe Biden, wrote in the panel’s majority opinion that the district judge had appropriately “considered the threat to navigation and federal government operations on the Rio Grande, as well as the potential threat to human life the floating barrier created.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott first deployed the barrier — a roughly 1,000-foot stretch of orange spherical buoys connected by heavy metal cables, complete with an anti-dive net beneath it — in early July and subsequently claimed that it had deterred thousands of people from crossing. The Department of Justice sued the state, arguing that it obstructed U.S. waterways in violation of federal environmental law… Abbott said the circuit court’s decision was “completely wrong” and that he and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton would seek an immediate en banc hearing — which, if granted, would convene all the court judges to rehear the case.

Abbott wouldn’t even need anything like these buoys if the Biden administration would do its job.

Our own government is doing everything it can to sabotage our states' efforts to secure the border. How's that not treason? Appeals Court: Texas Must Remove Rio Grande Buoys https://t.co/ZODAMgAirL — Ron Taylor (@EmeryTrax788) December 2, 2023

It’s all being done intentionally. The left wants the border open.