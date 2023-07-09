Democrats Freak Out and Sue Texas Governor Greg Abbott After He Unleashes New Method to Stop Biden’s Border Invasion (VIDEO)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott triggered the leftists on Friday after announcing the Lone Star State has moved forward with a new plan to deter illegal immigration.

As Fox News reported Friday, Abbott previously announced that Texas would be installing its “marine barrier installation” to deter border crossings. This is a set of orange buoys meant to act as “floating border barriers.”

This is part of Operation Lone Star, an operation started by Texas Republicans to stop the flow of illegal aliens crossing the southern border. One could say this qualifies as a unique solution to a huge problem.

New marine barrier installation on the Rio Grande begins today. Texas DPS is overseeing the project in Eagle Pass. More to come. pic.twitter.com/nHrTqUG7Fi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2023

According to the Washington Post, the barrier includes a layer of webbing to stop people from swimming underneath it. The marine barrier installation is expected to span 1,000 feet in the stretch of river near Eagle Pass.

Texas officials say it will take approximately two weeks to set up the orange buoys across the Rio Grande River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw, this barriers will save lives.

Anytime they get in that water, it’s a risk to the migrants. This is the deterrent from even coming in the water.

Predictably, liberals are freaking out. David Donatti, an attorney for the far-left American Civil Liberties Union whined that the barrier was a “blight on Texas’s moral conscience.”

The floating balls will not address the real and important reasons people are coming to the United States. The buoys are a blight on Texas’s moral conscience.

Alarmed at the possibility this remarkable method will stop the border invasion encouraged by Joe Biden, his enablers have resorted to suing.

Abbott’s message to them can be summed up in three words: bring it on.

“Abbott sued over plan to deploy buoys in the Rio Grande.” We will see you in court. And don’t think the Travis Co. Court will be the end of it. This is going to the Supreme Court. Texas has a constitutional right to secure our border. https://t.co/1qg7tsrfI6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 8, 2023

While Abbott’s confidence is remarkable, some recent Court decisions suggest that a case may not be a slam dunk for Texas. We all know how wobbly John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh are.