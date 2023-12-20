Conservative Writer Sean Davis Explains Why the Left Wants to Remove the Civil War Reconciliation Memorial Monument From Arlington National Cemetery (VIDEO)

Sean Davis of The Federalist recently appeared on the Jesse Watters show and explained why the left wants to remove the Civil War reconciliation memorial monument from Arlington National Cemetery.

According to Davis, it’s because the left wants to erase history in order to recast the nation’s future.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: Democrats love destroying statues. Columbus, Lincoln, Washington — if you had anything to do with making this country great, bye-bye.

This week, they’re trying to bulldoze a statue in the Arlington National Cemetery. It’s called the Reconciliation Monument. It was erected a century ago to commemorate the country reuniting after the Civil War.

It’s a symbol to show we’re able to move forward even after a Civil War. It’s a huge part of the history of this country.

But Democrats say no, we’re not moving forward. We’re getting rid of reconciliation.

Sean Davis is the CEO of “The Federalist.” I mean this — explain their thinking please, Sean.

SEAN DAVIS, CEO, “THE FEDERALIST”: Well, I think they’re trying to do two things here. One, we know they want to destroy the Constitution and in order to do that, they have to deconstruct our founding. They have to cast in a racist light all of the founders and part of this Confederate War Memorial attack is about erasing the founders so they can erase the Constitution.

But it also deals with them trying to erase their enemy, which is why the Reconciliation Monument is their target. It’s not just enough to erase the past, they also want to erase their enemy, and this idea that you can ever truly reconcile with a foe even when you fought a war against, and it is a really awful concept, something that Jim Webb, former Navy Secretary and Vietnam veteran said, it’s an attempt to erase the generosity of the past due to the bitterness of the current age, and it’s an awful thing we should reject.