Crane Moved into Arlington Cemetery for Removal and Destruction of Civil War Reconciliation Memorial this Week

The Biden regime has moved in the demolition crews to remove the Confederate statue in Arlington Cemetery in Washington DC.

John Reid from Richmond’s Morning News with John Reid posted photos on Sunday of the demolition crew moving into the cemetery to remove the monument.

John posted video from Arlington Cemetery this morning where he reported on the destruction of the famous statue.

The crane was moved in and the removal is expected to take place on Monday.



Congress voted to remove the statue earlier this year – 41 Republicans joined Democrats – to move forward with the destruction of this statue. The demolition was scheduled for no later than January 1, 2024.

Millions of US dollars are being allocated to dismantle the memorial dedicated to Civil War veterans.

The statue was dedicated by President Calvin Coolidge in 1924.

The statue was the most important work by Jewish artist Moses Ezekiel.

Here is background on the statue that the radical left will remove from Arlington on Monday.

Background

The American Civil War ended in 1865, but it took many decades to heal the war’s bitter wounds. President William McKinley, a former Union soldier who would one day sit in the Oval Office, committed himself to healing the nation’s wounds. After the Spanish American War ended in the 1890s, he proposed building a memorial to reconciliation. His hope was that the Memorial would help heal the bitter sectionalism between the North and South and honor the many Southern soldiers whose contributions had helped to secure U.S. victory in the Spanish American War. Moses Ezekiel, the most prominent Jewish American sculptor of the American Renaissance (1870-1945), built the Reconciliation Memorial from 1912-1914. It features thirty-two full sized figures cast in bronze, depicting the universal experience families faced when their lives were interrupted by a call to combat. It was Ezekiel’s culminating work and his grave. The Memorial is surrounded by four-hundred graves in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery. One in a series dedicated to national healing and peacemaking—including the Memorial Bridge that links Virginia to Washington, D.C.—the Reconciliation Memorial was dedicated in 1914. This was the result of the combined efforts of four U.S. presidents: William McKinley, Howard Taft, Teddy Roosevelt, and Woodrow Wilson. Every U.S. president, from William McKinley to Barack Obama in 2009, has placed an honorary wreath at the Memorial’s base in a formal ceremony. After 2009, however, this ceremony stopped. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter protests, momentum grew to destroy historic American monuments and memorials. Violent rioters defaced and vandalized the Lincoln Memorial and a World War One memorial, among many others.

How soon before Washington and Jefferson are removed from society?