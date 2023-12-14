Congress Passes Legislation Blocking Future Presidents from Exiting NATO Without Senate Approval – After Trump Forced NATO Nations to Pay Their Fair Share

On Thursday, the House passed the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a vote of 310-118, following the Senate’s endorsement, which now advances the bill to President Biden’s desk.

The NDAA extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, pledging continued U.S. support in the region through fiscal 2027.

This bill also removed almost all of the cultural provisions proposed by the GOP — this includes a clause that would have prevented the Defense Department from covering travel expenses for military personnel seeking abortions in different states.

Speaker Johnson permitted the inclusion of an extension for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act within the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This incorporation of a Section 702 extension into the bill will enable the FBI and other government agencies to conduct surveillance on U.S. citizens.

147 worthless Republicans voted to reauthorize the FISA program abused by the FBI to spy on candidate and then President Donald Trump the entire time he was in office.

Rep. Randy Weber wrote, “The NDAA is a BAD deal. Here is what they won’t tell you… Continues to fund Biden’s woke initiative in the military, such as drag shows; Allows taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries; Does nothing to end the radical climate agenda; Reauthorizes the flawed FISA.”

But a more controversial aspect of the legislation is the inclusion of a provision that effectively prevents any U.S. President from independently pulling the country out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — a direct contradiction to former President Donald Trump’s vision for American foreign policy.

President Trump famously called out NATO countries for honoring their financial commitments to the Alliance.

The move to restrict NATO withdrawal options comes as Trump, eyeing a return to the Oval Office, vocally considers pivoting the U.S. to a less active role within the alliance, or departing altogether if his terms are not met.

However, this new bill would necessitate Senate approval or an Act of Congress to validate such a departure, hamstringing the Commander-in-Chief’s capacity to respond to real-time geopolitical dynamics.

Adding to the controversy is the provision, championed by Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), which effectively bars any U.S. President from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO without Senate approval or an Act of Congress. This clause is a direct countermeasure against potential actions by former President Donald Trump, who has expressed intentions to reevaluate or reduce the U.S.’s role in NATO should he return to office.

“NATO has held strong in response to Putin’s war in Ukraine and rising challenges around the world,” said Kaine in a statement. “The Senate’s vote today to pass my bipartisan bill to prevent any U.S. President from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO reaffirms U.S. support for this crucial alliance that is foundational for our national security. It also sends a strong message to authoritarians around the world that the free world remains united.”

“The Senate should maintain oversight on whether or not our nation withdraws from NATO. We must ensure we are protecting our national interests and protecting the security of our democratic allies,” said Rubio.