BREAKING: 147 Worthless Republicans Vote to Reauthorize FISA Program So DOJ-FBI Can Spy on President Trump Again

147 worthless Republicans voted on Thursday to reauthorize the FISA program abused by the FBI to spy on candidate and then President Donald Trump the entire time he was in office.
No one was ever jailed for the injustice, and the FBI, of course, hid this illegal act from the American public.
According to Rep. Eli Crane, “FISA 702 is a violation of the 4th Amendment. Additionally, this bill continues to entangle us in forever wars abroad and even managed to abandon heroes from Northern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation, that sacrificed for our country during WWII.”
I will be voting NO on NDAA.
— Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) December 14, 2023
According to Rep. Matt Rosendale, “FISA Section 702 has allowed the FBI to spy on U.S. citizens more than 278,000 times without a warrant! FISA should not be combined with our national defense, and it is UNACCEPTABLE that the D.C. Cartel is bypassing regular order to jam Members by forcing them to vote on two unrelated bills in one vote.”
— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) December 14, 2023
According to Rep. Chip Roy, “”We have rampant [FISA] abuses going on. And this body is just going to extend the very mechanism of those abuses on the back of the National Defense Authorization Act””
— Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 14, 2023
Rep. Andy Biggs said, “House is voting to reauthorize the FISA 702 spying authority with zero meaningful reforms.That means our intelligence community will continue to conduct hundreds of thousands of warrantless searches on Americans.”
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 14, 2023
Rep. Randy Weber wrote, “The NDAA is a BAD deal. Here is what they won’t tell you… Continues to fund Biden’s woke initiative in the military, such as drag shows; Allows taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries; Does nothing to end the radical climate agenda; Reauthorizes the flawed FISA.”
— Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) December 14, 2023
On Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson pulled the GOP-led Judiciary Committee’s FISA 702 overhaul bill from the floor. The unconstitutional FISA bill was renewed without changes.
Rep. Andrew Clyde responded, “I’m severely disappointed that Members in both parties and both chambers rashly supported the harmful policies and FISA reauthorization in this year’s NDAA in order to get home early for Christmas. Our military—and our nation—deserve better.”
— Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) December 14, 2023
Here are the 147 Republicans who voted to allow the FBI-DOJ to spy on prominent conservatives:
- 1. Aderholt – Alabama
2. Alford – Missouri
3. Allen – Georgia
4. Amodei – Nevada
5. Armstrong – North Dakota
6. Arrington – Texas
7. Bacon – Nebraska
8. Balderson – Ohio
9. Banks – Indiana
10. Barr – Kentucky
11. Bentz – Oregon
12. Bergman – Michigan
13. Bice – Oklahoma
14. Boebert – Colorado
15. Buchanan – Florida
16. Bucshon – Indiana
17. Burgess – Texas
18. Calvert – California
19. Carey – Ohio
20. Carl – Alabama
21. Carter (GA) – Georgia
22. Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon
23. Ciscomani – Arizona
24. Cole – Oklahoma
25. Comer – Kentucky
26. Crawford – Arkansas
27. Crenshaw – Texas
28. D’Esposito – New York
29. De La Cruz – Texas
30. DesJarlais – Tennessee
31. Diaz-Balart – Florida
32. Duarte – California
33. Dunn (FL) – Florida
34. Edwards – North Carolina
35. Ellzey – Texas
36. Emmer – Minnesota
37. Ezell – Mississippi
38. Fallon – Texas
39. Feenstra – Iowa
40. Ferguson – Georgia
41. Fitzgerald – Wisconsin
42. Fitzpatrick – Pennsylvania
43. Fleischmann – Tennessee
44. Flood – Nebraska
45. Foxx – North Carolina
46. Franklin, Scott – Florida
47. Gallagher – Wisconsin
48. Garbarino – New York
49. Gimenez – Florida
50. Gonzales, Tony – Texas
51. Gooden (TX) – Texas
52. Granger – Texas
53. Graves (MO) – Missouri
54. Grothman – Wisconsin
55. Guest – Mississippi
56. Guthrie – Kentucky
57. Hill – Arkansas
58. Hinson – Iowa
59. Houchin – Indiana
60. Hudson – North Carolina
61. Huizenga – Michigan
62. Issa – California
63. Jackson (TX) – Texas
64. James – Michigan
65. Johnson (LA) – Louisiana
66. Johnson (OH) – Ohio
67. Johnson (SD) – South Dakota
68. Joyce (OH) – Ohio
69. Kean (NJ) – New Jersey
70. Kelly (MS) – Mississippi
71. Kelly (PA) – Pennsylvania
72. Kiggans (VA) – Virginia
73. Kiley – California
74. Kim (CA) – California
75. Kustoff – Tennessee
76. LaHood – Illinois
77. LaLota – New York
78. Lamborn – Colorado
79. Langworthy – New York
80. Latta – Ohio
81. LaTurner – Kansas
82. Lawler – New York
83. Lee (FL) – Florida
84. Letlow – Louisiana
85. Loudermilk – Georgia
86. Lucas – Oklahoma
87. Luetkemeyer – Missouri
88. Luttrell – Texas
89. Mace – South Carolina
90. Malliotakis – New York
91. Maloy – Utah
92. McCarthy – California
93. McCaul – Texas
94. McClain – Michigan
95. McCormick – Georgia
96. McHenry – North Carolina
97. Meuser – Pennsylvania
98. Miller (OH) – Ohio
99. Miller (WV) – West Virginia
100. Miller-Meeks – Iowa
101. Molinaro – New York
102. Moolenaar – Michigan
103. Moore (UT) – Utah
104. Moran – Texas
105. Murphy – North Carolina
106. Newhouse – Washington
107. Nunn (IA) – Iowa
108. Obernolte – California
109. Palmer – Alabama
110. Pence – Indiana
111. Pfluger – Texas
112. Reschenthaler – Pennsylvania
113. Rodgers (WA) – Washington
114. Rogers (AL) – Alabama
115. Rogers (KY) – Kentucky
116. Rouzer – North Carolina
117. Rutherford – Florida
118. Salazar – Florida
119. Scalise – Louisiana
120. Scott, Austin – Georgia
121. Sessions – Texas
122. Simpson – Idaho
123. Smith (MO) – Missouri
124. Smith (NE) – Nebraska
125. Smucker – Pennsylvania
126. Stauber – Minnesota
127. Steel – California
128. Stefanik – New York
129. Steil – Wisconsin
130. Strong – Alabama
131. Tenney – New York
132. Thompson (PA) – Pennsylvania
133. Turner – Ohio
134. Valadao – California
135. Van Duyne – Texas
136. Van Orden – Wisconsin
137. Wagner – Missouri
138. Walberg – Michigan
139. Waltz – Florida
140. Wenstrup – Ohio
141. Westerman – Arkansas
142. Williams (NY) – New York
143. Wilson (SC) – South Carolina
144. Wittman – Virginia
145. Womack – Arkansas
146. Yakym – Indiana
147. Zinke – Montana
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 14, 2023
Today, the House voted on temporary reauthorization of FISA 702, pushed by deep state former national security officials, that will rubberstamp the extension of FISA 702 and warrantless surveillance of Americans through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) until April 2024.
Rep. Thomas Massi released the names of 118 lawmakers who voted to “protect your right to privacy.” 73 Republicans and 45 Democrats voted against the bill.
Here is the list of Republicans who voted against spying on Americans:
- 1. Babin – Texas
2. Baird – Indiana
3. Bean (FL) – Florida
4. Biggs – Arizona
5. Bilirakis – Florida
6. Bishop (NC) – North Carolina
7. Bost – Illinois
8. Brecheen – Oklahoma
9. Buck – Colorado
10. Burchett – Tennessee
11. Burlison – Missouri
12. Cammack – Florida
13. Carter (TX) – Texas
14. Cline – Virginia
15. Cloud – Texas
16. Clyde – Georgia
17. Collins – Georgia
18. Crane – Arizona
19. Curtis – Utah
20. Davidson – Ohio
21. Donalds – Florida
22. Duncan – South Carolina
23. Estes – Kansas
24. Finstad – Minnesota
25. Fischbach – Minnesota
26. Fry – South Carolina
27. Fulcher – Idaho
28. Gaetz – Florida
29. Garcia, Mike – California
30. Good (VA) – Virginia
31. Gosar – Arizona
32. Graves (LA) – Louisiana
33. Green (TN) – Tennessee
34. Greene (GA) – Georgia
35. Griffith – Virginia
36. Hageman – Wyoming
37. Harris – Maryland
38. Harshbarger – Tennessee
39. Hern – Oklahoma
40. Higgins (LA) – Louisiana
41. Hunt – Texas
42. Jordan – Ohio
43. Joyce (PA) – Pennsylvania
44. LaMalfa – California
45. Lesko – Arizona
46. Luna – Florida
47. Mann – Kansas
48. Massie – Kentucky
49. Mast – Florida
50. McClintock – California
51. Miller (IL) – Illinois
52. Mills – Florida
53. Moore (AL) – Alabama
54. Nehls – Texas
55. Norman – South Carolina
56. Ogles – Tennessee
57. Owens – Utah
58. Perry – Pennsylvania
59. Posey – Florida
60. Rose – Tennessee
61. Rosendale – Montana
62. Roy – Texas
63. Schweikert – Arizona
64. Self – Texas
65. Smith (NJ) – New Jersey
66. Spartz – Indiana
67. Steube – Florida
68. Tiffany – Wisconsin
69. Timmons – South Carolina
70. Van Drew – New Jersey
71. Weber (TX) – Texas
72. Webster (FL) – Florida
73. Williams (TX) – Texas