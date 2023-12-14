BREAKING: 147 Worthless Republicans Vote to Reauthorize FISA Program So DOJ-FBI Can Spy on President Trump Again

147 worthless Republicans voted on Thursday to reauthorize the FISA program abused by the FBI to spy on candidate and then President Donald Trump the entire time he was in office.

No one was ever jailed for the injustice, and the FBI, of course, hid this illegal act from the American public.

According to Rep. Eli Crane, “FISA 702 is a violation of the 4th Amendment. Additionally, this bill continues to entangle us in forever wars abroad and even managed to abandon heroes from Northern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation, that sacrificed for our country during WWII.”

According to Rep. Matt Rosendale, “FISA Section 702 has allowed the FBI to spy on U.S. citizens more than 278,000 times without a warrant! FISA should not be combined with our national defense, and it is UNACCEPTABLE that the D.C. Cartel is bypassing regular order to jam Members by forcing them to vote on two unrelated bills in one vote.”

According to Rep. Chip Roy, “”We have rampant [FISA] abuses going on. And this body is just going to extend the very mechanism of those abuses on the back of the National Defense Authorization Act””

Rep. Andy Biggs said, “House is voting to reauthorize the FISA 702 spying authority with zero meaningful reforms.That means our intelligence community will continue to conduct hundreds of thousands of warrantless searches on Americans.”

Rep. Randy Weber wrote, “The NDAA is a BAD deal. Here is what they won’t tell you… Continues to fund Biden’s woke initiative in the military, such as drag shows; Allows taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries; Does nothing to end the radical climate agenda; Reauthorizes the flawed FISA.”

On Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson pulled the GOP-led Judiciary Committee’s FISA 702 overhaul bill from the floor. The unconstitutional FISA bill was renewed without changes.

Rep. Andrew Clyde responded, “I’m severely disappointed that Members in both parties and both chambers rashly supported the harmful policies and FISA reauthorization in this year’s NDAA in order to get home early for Christmas. Our military—and our nation—deserve better.”

Here are the 147 Republicans who voted to allow the FBI-DOJ to spy on prominent conservatives:

1. Aderholt – Alabama

2. Alford – Missouri

3. Allen – Georgia

4. Amodei – Nevada

5. Armstrong – North Dakota

6. Arrington – Texas

7. Bacon – Nebraska

8. Balderson – Ohio

9. Banks – Indiana

10. Barr – Kentucky

11. Bentz – Oregon

12. Bergman – Michigan

13. Bice – Oklahoma

14. Boebert – Colorado

15. Buchanan – Florida

16. Bucshon – Indiana

17. Burgess – Texas

18. Calvert – California

19. Carey – Ohio

20. Carl – Alabama

21. Carter (GA) – Georgia

22. Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon

23. Ciscomani – Arizona

24. Cole – Oklahoma

25. Comer – Kentucky

26. Crawford – Arkansas

27. Crenshaw – Texas

28. D’Esposito – New York

29. De La Cruz – Texas

30. DesJarlais – Tennessee

31. Diaz-Balart – Florida

32. Duarte – California

33. Dunn (FL) – Florida

34. Edwards – North Carolina

35. Ellzey – Texas

36. Emmer – Minnesota

37. Ezell – Mississippi

38. Fallon – Texas

39. Feenstra – Iowa

40. Ferguson – Georgia

41. Fitzgerald – Wisconsin

42. Fitzpatrick – Pennsylvania

43. Fleischmann – Tennessee

44. Flood – Nebraska

45. Foxx – North Carolina

46. Franklin, Scott – Florida

47. Gallagher – Wisconsin

48. Garbarino – New York

49. Gimenez – Florida

50. Gonzales, Tony – Texas

51. Gooden (TX) – Texas

52. Granger – Texas

53. Graves (MO) – Missouri

54. Grothman – Wisconsin

55. Guest – Mississippi

56. Guthrie – Kentucky

57. Hill – Arkansas

58. Hinson – Iowa

59. Houchin – Indiana

60. Hudson – North Carolina

61. Huizenga – Michigan

62. Issa – California

63. Jackson (TX) – Texas

64. James – Michigan

65. Johnson (LA) – Louisiana

66. Johnson (OH) – Ohio

67. Johnson (SD) – South Dakota

68. Joyce (OH) – Ohio

69. Kean (NJ) – New Jersey

70. Kelly (MS) – Mississippi

71. Kelly (PA) – Pennsylvania

72. Kiggans (VA) – Virginia

73. Kiley – California

74. Kim (CA) – California

75. Kustoff – Tennessee

76. LaHood – Illinois

77. LaLota – New York

78. Lamborn – Colorado

79. Langworthy – New York

80. Latta – Ohio

81. LaTurner – Kansas

82. Lawler – New York

83. Lee (FL) – Florida

84. Letlow – Louisiana

85. Loudermilk – Georgia

86. Lucas – Oklahoma

87. Luetkemeyer – Missouri

88. Luttrell – Texas

89. Mace – South Carolina

90. Malliotakis – New York

91. Maloy – Utah

92. McCarthy – California

93. McCaul – Texas

94. McClain – Michigan

95. McCormick – Georgia

96. McHenry – North Carolina

97. Meuser – Pennsylvania

98. Miller (OH) – Ohio

99. Miller (WV) – West Virginia

100. Miller-Meeks – Iowa

101. Molinaro – New York

102. Moolenaar – Michigan

103. Moore (UT) – Utah

104. Moran – Texas

105. Murphy – North Carolina

106. Newhouse – Washington

107. Nunn (IA) – Iowa

108. Obernolte – California

109. Palmer – Alabama

110. Pence – Indiana

111. Pfluger – Texas

112. Reschenthaler – Pennsylvania

113. Rodgers (WA) – Washington

114. Rogers (AL) – Alabama

115. Rogers (KY) – Kentucky

116. Rouzer – North Carolina

117. Rutherford – Florida

118. Salazar – Florida

119. Scalise – Louisiana

120. Scott, Austin – Georgia

121. Sessions – Texas

122. Simpson – Idaho

123. Smith (MO) – Missouri

124. Smith (NE) – Nebraska

125. Smucker – Pennsylvania

126. Stauber – Minnesota

127. Steel – California

128. Stefanik – New York

129. Steil – Wisconsin

130. Strong – Alabama

131. Tenney – New York

132. Thompson (PA) – Pennsylvania

133. Turner – Ohio

134. Valadao – California

135. Van Duyne – Texas

136. Van Orden – Wisconsin

137. Wagner – Missouri

138. Walberg – Michigan

139. Waltz – Florida

140. Wenstrup – Ohio

141. Westerman – Arkansas

142. Williams (NY) – New York

143. Wilson (SC) – South Carolina

144. Wittman – Virginia

145. Womack – Arkansas

146. Yakym – Indiana

147. Zinke – Montana

Today, the House voted on temporary reauthorization of FISA 702, pushed by deep state former national security officials, that will rubberstamp the extension of FISA 702 and warrantless surveillance of Americans through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) until April 2024.

Rep. Thomas Massi released the names of 118 lawmakers who voted to “protect your right to privacy.” 73 Republicans and 45 Democrats voted against the bill.

Here is the list of Republicans who voted against spying on Americans: