BREAKING: 147 Worthless Republicans Vote to Reauthorize FISA Program So DOJ-FBI Can Spy on President Trump Again

FISA renewal vote in US House

147 worthless Republicans voted on Thursday to reauthorize the FISA program abused by the FBI to spy on candidate and then President Donald Trump the entire time he was in office.

No one was ever jailed for the injustice, and the FBI, of course, hid this illegal act from the American public.

According to Rep. Eli Crane, “FISA 702 is a violation of the 4th Amendment. Additionally, this bill continues to entangle us in forever wars abroad and even managed to abandon heroes from Northern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation, that sacrificed for our country during WWII.”

According to Rep. Matt Rosendale, “FISA Section 702 has allowed the FBI to spy on U.S. citizens more than 278,000 times without a warrant! FISA should not be combined with our national defense, and it is UNACCEPTABLE that the D.C. Cartel is bypassing regular order to jam Members by forcing them to vote on two unrelated bills in one vote.”

According to Rep. Chip Roy, “”We have rampant [FISA] abuses going on. And this body is just going to extend the very mechanism of those abuses on the back of the National Defense Authorization Act””

Rep. Andy Biggs said, “House is voting to reauthorize the FISA 702 spying authority with zero meaningful reforms.That means our intelligence community will continue to conduct hundreds of thousands of warrantless searches on Americans.”

Rep. Randy Weber wrote, “The NDAA is a BAD deal. Here is what they won’t tell you… Continues to fund Biden’s woke initiative in the military, such as drag shows; Allows taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries; Does nothing to end the radical climate agenda; Reauthorizes the flawed FISA.”

On Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson pulled the GOP-led Judiciary Committee’s FISA 702 overhaul bill from the floor. The unconstitutional FISA bill was renewed without changes.

Rep. Andrew Clyde responded, “I’m severely disappointed that Members in both parties and both chambers rashly supported the harmful policies and FISA reauthorization in this year’s NDAA in order to get home early for Christmas. Our military—and our nation—deserve better.”

Here are the 147 Republicans who voted to allow the FBI-DOJ to spy on prominent conservatives:

  1. 1. Aderholt – Alabama
    2. Alford – Missouri
    3. Allen – Georgia
    4. Amodei – Nevada
    5. Armstrong – North Dakota
    6. Arrington – Texas
    7. Bacon – Nebraska
    8. Balderson – Ohio
    9. Banks – Indiana
    10. Barr – Kentucky
    11. Bentz – Oregon
    12. Bergman – Michigan
    13. Bice – Oklahoma
    14. Boebert – Colorado
    15. Buchanan – Florida
    16. Bucshon – Indiana
    17. Burgess – Texas
    18. Calvert – California
    19. Carey – Ohio
    20. Carl – Alabama
    21. Carter (GA) – Georgia
    22. Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon
    23. Ciscomani – Arizona
    24. Cole – Oklahoma
    25. Comer – Kentucky
    26. Crawford – Arkansas
    27. Crenshaw – Texas
    28. D’Esposito – New York
    29. De La Cruz – Texas
    30. DesJarlais – Tennessee
    31. Diaz-Balart – Florida
    32. Duarte – California
    33. Dunn (FL) – Florida
    34. Edwards – North Carolina
    35. Ellzey – Texas
    36. Emmer – Minnesota
    37. Ezell – Mississippi
    38. Fallon – Texas
    39. Feenstra – Iowa
    40. Ferguson – Georgia
    41. Fitzgerald – Wisconsin
    42. Fitzpatrick – Pennsylvania
    43. Fleischmann – Tennessee
    44. Flood – Nebraska
    45. Foxx – North Carolina
    46. Franklin, Scott – Florida
    47. Gallagher – Wisconsin
    48. Garbarino – New York
    49. Gimenez – Florida
    50. Gonzales, Tony – Texas
    51. Gooden (TX) – Texas
    52. Granger – Texas
    53. Graves (MO) – Missouri
    54. Grothman – Wisconsin
    55. Guest – Mississippi
    56. Guthrie – Kentucky
    57. Hill – Arkansas
    58. Hinson – Iowa
    59. Houchin – Indiana
    60. Hudson – North Carolina
    61. Huizenga – Michigan
    62. Issa – California
    63. Jackson (TX) – Texas
    64. James – Michigan
    65. Johnson (LA) – Louisiana
    66. Johnson (OH) – Ohio
    67. Johnson (SD) – South Dakota
    68. Joyce (OH) – Ohio
    69. Kean (NJ) – New Jersey
    70. Kelly (MS) – Mississippi
    71. Kelly (PA) – Pennsylvania
    72. Kiggans (VA) – Virginia
    73. Kiley – California
    74. Kim (CA) – California
    75. Kustoff – Tennessee
    76. LaHood – Illinois
    77. LaLota – New York
    78. Lamborn – Colorado
    79. Langworthy – New York
    80. Latta – Ohio
    81. LaTurner – Kansas
    82. Lawler – New York
    83. Lee (FL) – Florida
    84. Letlow – Louisiana
    85. Loudermilk – Georgia
    86. Lucas – Oklahoma
    87. Luetkemeyer – Missouri
    88. Luttrell – Texas
    89. Mace – South Carolina
    90. Malliotakis – New York
    91. Maloy – Utah
    92. McCarthy – California
    93. McCaul – Texas
    94. McClain – Michigan
    95. McCormick – Georgia
    96. McHenry – North Carolina
    97. Meuser – Pennsylvania
    98. Miller (OH) – Ohio
    99. Miller (WV) – West Virginia
    100. Miller-Meeks – Iowa
    101. Molinaro – New York
    102. Moolenaar – Michigan
    103. Moore (UT) – Utah
    104. Moran – Texas
    105. Murphy – North Carolina
    106. Newhouse – Washington
    107. Nunn (IA) – Iowa
    108. Obernolte – California
    109. Palmer – Alabama
    110. Pence – Indiana
    111. Pfluger – Texas
    112. Reschenthaler – Pennsylvania
    113. Rodgers (WA) – Washington
    114. Rogers (AL) – Alabama
    115. Rogers (KY) – Kentucky
    116. Rouzer – North Carolina
    117. Rutherford – Florida
    118. Salazar – Florida
    119. Scalise – Louisiana
    120. Scott, Austin – Georgia
    121. Sessions – Texas
    122. Simpson – Idaho
    123. Smith (MO) – Missouri
    124. Smith (NE) – Nebraska
    125. Smucker – Pennsylvania
    126. Stauber – Minnesota
    127. Steel – California
    128. Stefanik – New York
    129. Steil – Wisconsin
    130. Strong – Alabama
    131. Tenney – New York
    132. Thompson (PA) – Pennsylvania
    133. Turner – Ohio
    134. Valadao – California
    135. Van Duyne – Texas
    136. Van Orden – Wisconsin
    137. Wagner – Missouri
    138. Walberg – Michigan
    139. Waltz – Florida
    140. Wenstrup – Ohio
    141. Westerman – Arkansas
    142. Williams (NY) – New York
    143. Wilson (SC) – South Carolina
    144. Wittman – Virginia
    145. Womack – Arkansas
    146. Yakym – Indiana
    147. Zinke – Montana

Today, the House voted on temporary reauthorization of FISA 702, pushed by deep state former national security officials, that will rubberstamp the extension of FISA 702 and warrantless surveillance of Americans through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) until April 2024.

Rep. Thomas Massi released the names of 118 lawmakers who voted to “protect your right to privacy.” 73 Republicans and 45 Democrats voted against the bill.

Here is the list of Republicans who voted against spying on Americans:

  1. 1.  Babin – Texas
    2. Baird – Indiana
    3. Bean (FL) – Florida
    4. Biggs – Arizona
    5. Bilirakis – Florida
    6. Bishop (NC) – North Carolina
    7. Bost – Illinois
    8. Brecheen – Oklahoma
    9. Buck – Colorado
    10. Burchett – Tennessee
    11. Burlison – Missouri
    12. Cammack – Florida
    13. Carter (TX) – Texas
    14. Cline – Virginia
    15. Cloud – Texas
    16. Clyde – Georgia
    17. Collins – Georgia
    18. Crane – Arizona
    19. Curtis – Utah
    20. Davidson – Ohio
    21. Donalds – Florida
    22. Duncan – South Carolina
    23. Estes – Kansas
    24. Finstad – Minnesota
    25. Fischbach – Minnesota
    26. Fry – South Carolina
    27. Fulcher – Idaho
    28. Gaetz – Florida
    29. Garcia, Mike – California
    30. Good (VA) – Virginia
    31. Gosar – Arizona
    32. Graves (LA) – Louisiana
    33. Green (TN) – Tennessee
    34. Greene (GA) – Georgia
    35. Griffith – Virginia
    36. Hageman – Wyoming
    37. Harris – Maryland
    38. Harshbarger – Tennessee
    39. Hern – Oklahoma
    40. Higgins (LA) – Louisiana
    41. Hunt – Texas
    42. Jordan – Ohio
    43. Joyce (PA) – Pennsylvania
    44. LaMalfa – California
    45. Lesko – Arizona
    46. Luna – Florida
    47. Mann – Kansas
    48. Massie – Kentucky
    49. Mast – Florida
    50. McClintock – California
    51. Miller (IL) – Illinois
    52. Mills – Florida
    53. Moore (AL) – Alabama
    54. Nehls – Texas
    55. Norman – South Carolina
    56. Ogles – Tennessee
    57. Owens – Utah
    58. Perry – Pennsylvania
    59. Posey – Florida
    60. Rose – Tennessee
    61. Rosendale – Montana
    62. Roy – Texas
    63. Schweikert – Arizona
    64. Self – Texas
    65. Smith (NJ) – New Jersey
    66. Spartz – Indiana
    67. Steube – Florida
    68. Tiffany – Wisconsin
    69. Timmons – South Carolina
    70. Van Drew – New Jersey
    71. Weber (TX) – Texas
    72. Webster (FL) – Florida
    73. Williams (TX) – Texas
