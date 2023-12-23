Confirmed: Biden Admin Sought to Conceal Chinese Spy Balloon from Public As It Crossed Continental United States – Mark Milley Involved

last January the Biden administration knew about the Chinese spy balloon traversing across the continental United States, from Alaska to the Carolinas, but sought to conceal this from the American public.
A newspaper photographer first spotted the balloon over Montana.
The China spy balloon first entered US airspace over Alaska in late January.
Joe Biden and Mark Milley knew the surveillance balloon was over the US, yet Biden chose to stand down.
The balloon soared over nuclear silos and military installations across the US with Joe Biden’s full approval.
The balloon was shot down over the Atlantic just off the coast of the Carolinas.
According to the Pentagon, the spy balloon carried explosives to self-detonate, was 200 feet tall, and weighed thousands of pounds.
The Administration knew about the spy balloon but sought to conceal it from the American public.
The Biden regime did not even notify the Gang of Eight Congressional leaders about the security breach by the Communist Chinese.
Retired General Mark Milley knew about the Chinese balloon but followed the lead of the Biden regime and kept it from the public.
NBC reported:
On a Friday evening last January, Gen. Glen VanHerck, the Air Force commander in charge of defending American airspace from intrusion, called President Joe Biden’s top military adviser, Gen. Mark Milley.
U.S. intelligence officials had just notified the general that for roughly 10 days they had been tracking a mysterious — and enormous — object flying over the Asia-Pacific, VanHerck told Milley. The object had crossed into U.S. airspace over Alaska and VanHerck said he planned to dispatch military jets to fly alongside it and attempt to assess what it was.
The previously unreported Jan. 27 phone call between Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and VanHerck, the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, set off an eight-day scramble inside the Biden administration to respond to a Chinese spy balloon the size of three school buses floating over the U.S.
The spy balloon exposed an increasingly brazen China’s competitive advances miles above the Earth and brought the most critical relationship in the world to one of its lowest points in recent history…
…Administration officials at first hoped to conceal the balloon’s existence from the public, and from Congress, according to multiple former and current administration and congressional officials.
“Before it was spotted publicly, there was the intention to study it and let it pass over and not ever tell anyone about it,” said a former senior U.S. official briefed on the balloon incident.