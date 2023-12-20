Colorado Republican Party Mulls Primary Exit, Eyes Caucus Shift if SCOTUS Upholds Trump Ballot Exclusion

The Colorado Republican Party is considering a significant shift in its presidential primary process. In a bold move, party officials have threatened to abandon the primary system altogether, opting for a pure caucus system.

This drastic consideration comes in response to a recent ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, which disqualified former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment and allegations of insurrection.

The controversy intensified when Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced his decision to withdraw from the Colorado primary.

Ramaswamy’s move is a protest against the unconstitutional attack on the electoral process. He has called on fellow Republican contenders, including Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie, to follow suit.

“They have just tried to bar President Trump from the Colorado ballot using an unconstitutional maneuver that is a bastardization of the 14th Amendment to our U.S. Constitution,” Ramaswamy said.

He emphasized that the provision was originally meant to prevent former Confederate members from holding office, arguing that its application in this instance is a misinterpretation.

“And I demand that Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie and Nikki Haley do the same thing, or else these Republicans are simply complicit in this unconstitutional attack on the way we conduct our constitutional republic.”

“I refuse to be complicit in that. I think what they’re doing is wrong, and I think it’s up to Republicans to step up and stand up with a spine for our country’s future. That’s really what’s at stake, whether we, the people, actually have a say in deciding who leads this country. Yes, it would be easier for other Republicans like me, who are running in this race, to say, hey, if Trump is sidelined, there’s our opportunity.”

The Colorado Republica Party responded to Ramaswamy’s call and said that instead of participating in primaries, the party is considering shifting to a caucus system.

“You won’t have to because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand,” the party wrote on X.