CIA Being Sued for Hiding COVID Pandemic Records

Were there payoffs for those who discounted the Wuhan lab leak?

COVID-19 apparently escaped from a Chinese lab experimenting on bat viruses and circled the globe, killing millions.

Worse, untold tens of thousands suffered side effects, up to and including death, from the experimental mRNA treatments demanded by many officials in and out of government both.

Now the Central Intelligence Agency is being sued for refusing to release records relating to an investigation of the origins of COVID.

A report from the Daily Caller explains that the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project is suing the federal bureaucracy over those records

The court case followed a refusal by the CIA to comply with the requirements of the federal Freedom of Information Act, through which the records “connected to its team tasked with investigating the lab leak theory,” were sought.

That theory suggests COVID-19 was created in and escaped from a lab – not the scientifically implausible ideology promoted by many government officials at the time that the virus spontaneously moved from animals to humans.

“This is an action under the Freedom of Information Act (‘FOIA’), 5 U.S.C. § 552, to compel production of CIA records relating to allegations that members of the CIA’s COVID Discovery Team, a group of employees tasked with analyzing the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, received monetary incentives to change their position on the origins of the virus,” the complaint states.

The case in federal court in Washington seeks information about the records of the “discovery team” as well as “records of any financial bonuses and communications between discovery team members and officials from numerous agencies across the federal government.”

There never has been a full explanation of the U.S.government’s funding of the Chinese lab in Wuhan, and why it was allowed to do those gain-of-function projects in which viruses deliberately are made more dangerous, or more transmissible, with the idea that scientists then can develop vaccines for them.

It was just weeks ago that a whistleblower told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that the CIA gave “financial rewards” to six agents on the team “to change their position and come out against the possibility of the virus originally in a lab in Wuhan, China,” the report charged.

Multiple members of Congress already have demanded that information from the CIA.

The origin of COVID-19 in the lab now is largely the accepted theory across the medical and scientific communities.

But, the Daily Caller added, “The COVID subcommittee published a report in July accusing former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci of facilitating a campaign to cast doubt on the lab leak theory. New evidence released in March by the subcommittee indicates Fauci was behind an influential paper designed to discredit lab leak proponents. The CIA also brought Fauci into its headquarters to ‘influence’ its lab leak investigation without keeping records of Fauci’s entry, the subcommittee alleged in September.”

