Chris Christie BOOED After Saying Trump Will Lose His Right to Vote (VIDEO)

During closing statements in the fourth Republican primary presidential debate, former Governor Chris Christie got booed when he implied Trump would be in prison on election day in 2024.

While making his closing remarks, Christie stated, “I want you all to picture election day in your mind. You all will be heading to the polls to vote, and that’s something Donald Trump will not be able to do.

The former New Jersey governor continued, “Because he will be convicted of felonies before then, and his right to vote will be taken away.”

In response to his statements, the crowd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, started to boo Christie for his remarks.

WATCH:

Chris Christie tells the audience to picture heading to the polls on Election Day and then says that’s something Donald Trump won’t be able to do because he will be convicted of felonies before then. *MASSIVE BOOS FROM AUDIENCE* pic.twitter.com/8XhADziyPP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2023

Currently, Christie is polling at 3% and under in most of the Republican primary polls compared to Trump’s 66%.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 66% (+53)

• DeSantis — 13%

• Haley — 10%

• Ramaswamy — 6%

• Christie — 3% Morning Consult | 3,526 LV | 12/1-3https://t.co/l71qO5QJDL pic.twitter.com/RblaLcZdWP — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 5, 2023

This isn’t the first time Christie has gotten booed for taking shots at Trump.

The Republican presidential candidate was booed in June after criticizing Trump during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference.

