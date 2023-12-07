Chris Christie BOOED After Saying Trump Will Lose His Right to Vote (VIDEO)

by

During closing statements in the fourth Republican primary presidential debate, former Governor Chris Christie got booed when he implied Trump would be in prison on election day in 2024.

While making his closing remarks, Christie stated, “I want you all to picture election day in your mind. You all will be heading to the polls to vote, and that’s something Donald Trump will not be able to do.

The former New Jersey governor continued, “Because he will be convicted of felonies before then, and his right to vote will be taken away.”

In response to his statements, the crowd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, started to boo Christie for his remarks.

WATCH:

Currently, Christie is polling at 3% and under in most of the Republican primary polls compared to Trump’s 66%.

This isn’t the first time Christie has gotten booed for taking shots at Trump.

The Republican presidential candidate was booed in June after criticizing Trump during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference.

READ:

WATCH: Chris Christie Booed After Trashing Trump At Evangelical Conference

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.