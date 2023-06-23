WATCH: Chris Christie Booed After Trashing Trump At Evangelical Conference

Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was booed after trashing former President Donald Trump at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference on Friday.

Christie claimed that Trump is “unwilling to take responsibility” and was swiftly met with audible disapproval from the audience.

“I’m running because he has let us down,” Christie said over loud boos from the crowd. “Because he is unwilling, he is unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes he has made. Any of the faults that he has, any of the things that he’s done and that is not leadership everybody, that’s a failure of leadership.”

Christie added, “You can boo all you want.”

If you are afraid of a little booing, then you don’t belong in the White House. In fact, you don’t belong in this race. I will never stop telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/q3fjk8fODN — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 23, 2023

At this point, audience members could be heard chanting, “Trump, Trump.”

Christie tweeted a video of himself being booed, writing, “If you are afraid of a little booing, then you don’t belong in the White House. In fact, you don’t belong in this race. I will never stop telling the truth.”

The former governor recently came out in favor of keeping child sex changes legal, and criticized governors that have banned them.

Christie said during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that parents should be able to decide if their child is subjected to sex change drugs, hormones, or surgeries.

“I don’t think that the government should ever be stepping into the place of the parents in helping to move their children through a process where those children are confused or concerned about their gender,” said Christie. “The parents are the people who are best positioned to make these judgments.”

“What I’d like to make sure each state does is require that parents be involved in these decisions,” he continued.

Chris Christie arguing against state laws banning puberty blockers and surgical treatments for minors dealing with gender dysphoria. This will certainly go over well with the base. Why is he running, again? pic.twitter.com/isbmgxJqzj — Jeff Charles, Liberty Nerd🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) June 18, 2023

Christie stated, “Folks who are under the age of 18 should have parental support and guidance and love as they make all of the key decisions of their life, and this should not be one that’s excluded by the government in any way.”

During an interview with Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade, Christie also commented on this issue. He also took his stance a step further and criticized governors who have banned sex changes for minors in their states.

“It’s more of a parent’s decision than a governor’s decision for goodness sakes, Brian,” Christie said. “You really think that Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be making this decision for children in Arkansas?”

“I love Sarah. I think she’s a great person and a really good governor,” he added. “But I don’t think she would ever allow the government to substitute her judgment as a mother for their judgment.”