Casey DeSantis Calls on Voters to Ascend on Iowa From Across the United States to “Participate in the Caucus”

Today, Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, joined Martha MacCallum on FOX News to discuss the upcoming Iowa Caucus where DeSantis currently trails Nikki Haley by 7% and Donald Trump by 57%. During the interview, Casey encouraged voters to come from across the country to “be a part of” and “participate in” the Iowa Caucus.

Casey DeSantis told MacCallum’s audience:

“We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come from where ever it might be, North Carolina, South Carolina, and descend upon the state of Iowa and be a part of the caucus because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus. So moms and grandmoms are gonna be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron!”

Hours after the interview had aired, and after the call-to-action made its rounds on social media, Casey DeSantis released a post with the excerpt of the interview, backtracking on her assertion that “you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus” by clarifying that “voting in the Iowa caucus is limited to registered voters in Iowa”.

Listen to the interview excerpt and decide for yourself what Casey DeSantis meant:

We’ve built a nationwide coalition of moms who are mobilized to help elect @RonDeSantis: Mamas for DeSantis. While voting in the Iowa caucus is limited to registered voters in Iowa, there is a way for others to participate. I’m calling on mamas and grandmamas from all over the… pic.twitter.com/vlVLIHiiUF — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) December 8, 2023

The GOP in Iowa, seemingly in response to the message from Casey DeSantis, responded on X with the following post:

Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus! Read more on our caucus site: https://t.co/gfwU3Wt44v https://t.co/lRVLBIS2aW — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) December 8, 2023

CNN announced earlier today that they will be hosting two more unsanctioned Republican debates before the Iowa Caucus on January 15th and the New Hampshire Republican primary on January 23rd. On Friday morning, the RNC released the candidates from their pledge not to participate in non-sanctioned debates.

As part of the requirements to debate, however, candidates must be polling at 10% or greater in at least 3 national polls and/or the respective state primary polls, according to CNN.

To qualify for participation in the Iowa debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting, according to the network. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers. Candidates will be invited to participate in the New Hampshire debate if they receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. Candidates who finish in one of the top three positions in the Iowa caucuses will receive an invitation to participate in the New Hampshire debate.

The most recent Emerson Data published by Interactive Polls shows President Trump leading the field by a whopping 50% with Haley at 14% and DeSantis at 7%. Haley and DeSantis both, at the moment, meet the CNN polling requirement, according to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregate.