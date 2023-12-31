Cartel Gun Fight with Mexican Military Breaks Out Across Border From Lukeville, Arizona (VIDEO)

On Friday, former ICE field director John Fabbricatore reported on a Cartel shootout near Lukeville, Arizona.

“Reports are coming in about a large firefight south of the Lukeville port of entry in AZ between the cartel and the Mexican military. Gunfire can be heard, and a small explosion. Possible vehicles are on fire.” Fabbricatore said on X.

Reports are coming in about a large firefight south of the Lukeville POE in AZ between the cartel and the Mexican military. Gunfire can be heard, and a small explosion. Possible vehicles are on fire. It is unusual for this type of direct contact between the cartel and GOM in that… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 29, 2023

According to NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, the cartel shootout happened Friday which included gunfire and vehicles that caught on fire.

“Cartel shootout across the border from Lukeville yesterday according to Border Patrol sources—Machine gun fire was heard by national guard members operating a surveillance system—3 vehicles outfitted with weapons carrying people were spotted near the international boundary—Weapons were discharged—Vehicles ended up engulfed in flames as you can see from the images.” Ali Bradley had said.

AZ: NEW: Cartel shootout across the border from Lukeville yesterday according to Border Patrol sources—Machine gun fire was heard by national guard members operating a surveillance system—3 vehicles outfitted with weapons carrying people were spotted near the international… pic.twitter.com/pRmed8oWNt — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 30, 2023

Video posted to X shows part of the gunfight that occurred just across the southern border near Lukeville, AZ.

Watch:

This is an incredible gunfight between the cartel and GOM just south of the Lukeville POE. pic.twitter.com/emG8dRs3mQ — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 30, 2023

Additional footage of the Cartel firefight:

Longer video of the gun fight between the cartel and GOM in Sonoyta MX, about half mile southwest of the Lukeville Port of Entry. Video is about 3 minutes long. pic.twitter.com/YxsbMHzUra — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is on vacation in St. Croix with his family of grifters.