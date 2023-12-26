British Home Secretary James Cleverly Under Fire for Joking About Spiking His Wife’s Drinks

Something strange is happening to the Britain’s Home Office.

After previous head of the office, Suella Braverman, was dismissed following a controversy with the Met police – that she accused to have a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel bias – now it’s the new Home secretary, James Cleverly, who is in hot water, with many demanding his resignation.

This newest controversy – mind you – was not the result of some serious disagreement over public policies, but rather, the consequence of a sick joke that Cleverly told during a reception a N.10, Downing Street.

Home Secretary Cleverly is under fire Sunday for joking about date rape – a mere hours after announcing plans to crack down on what he had dubbed a ‘perverse’ offense.

Associated Press reported:

“Cleverly, who oversees national security and law enforcement in England and Wales, faced a call to step down after he reportedly joked at an event at the prime minister’s home about drugging his wife.

He told women guests at a Dec. 18 reception that the secret to a long marriage was having a spouse who ‘is always mildly sedated so she can never realize there are better men out there’, the Sunday Mirror newspaper reported.

Cleverly said ‘a little bit of Rohypnol’ — the so-called date rape drug — ‘in her drink every night’ was ‘not really illegal if it’s only a little bit’.”

The drug is known as a ‘roofie’. It can be crushed and put into someone’s beverage, making the person with the spiked drink feel drowsy, possibly leading to unconsciousness and memory loss.

“Cleverly apologized through a spokesperson for what he called an “ironic joke” after he had announced the Conservative government planned to update legislation to make clear that such drink spiking is illegal. He described the practice as a “perverse” crime.

The comments were made during a drinks reception at 10 Downing Street where political journalists mingled with political aides, ministers and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.”

In such informal events, conservations are usually ‘off the record’ – but not this time.

“’It is truly unbelievable that the home secretary made such appalling jokes on the very same day the government announced new policy on spiking’, Yvette Cooper, a Labour member of Parliament, said. ‘Victims will understandably be questioning if they can trust him to take this vile crime seriously’.”

England and Wales see over 500 reports of spiking per month, in most cases by women targeted at bars and nightclubs.

