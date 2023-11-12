British Conservative Firebrand, Home Secretary Suella Braverman Fights for Her Political Future, as She Takes on Hamas, Anti-Semitism and the Wokeism in Met Police

UK’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman is in hot water. Again.

The conservative politician that the MSM loves to hate is widely expected to be sacked by PM Rishi Sunak after getting caught in yet another controversy – this time against the Met police, its wokeism and pro-Hamas bias.

She is not backing down, demanding ‘further action’ against pro-Palestine marches.

Monday it is expected that redoubled pressure in Parliament will be demanding her dismissal.

The Guardian reported:

“An MP said: “Every day she remains in office it further undermines the prime minister’s authority.” […] Condemning violence among both a large pro-Palestine demonstration and what she termed ‘counter-protesters’, Braverman focused on what she called ‘sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display’ at the main march.”

Writing on X, the Secretary stated:

‘The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Anti-Semitism and other forms of racism together with the valorizing of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling. This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and anti-Semitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary.”

Still reeling from the many controversy in the field of migration – the project to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, holding migrants in the ‘fire trap’ Bibby Stocholm barge… – the Secretary is toeing the conservative line.

Express reported:

“There have been calls for her to go after she penned an article last week calling out police chiefs for applying double standards to protests banning some but allowing left-wing ones even if they include anti-Semitism. But allies believe that her move today makes sacking Ms Braverman more difficult because ‘it will send a signal that the Prime Minister is happy for the chaos to continue on the streets’.”

The police robustly handled conservative counter-protesters they failed to intervene with pro-Hamas protesters whom she has described as “hate marchers”.

“Even when members of the public were harassed by Muslim and left-wing protesters for wearing poppies the police stood back and then on one video appeared to threaten the victims of the demonstrators. The Met put out a series of social media posts after the event asking for information about some of the protesters carrying banners but allowed them to carry on through central London during the event.”

The calls for her to resign – on the ground her article fanned the flames of riot – came from London Mayor Khan and most prominent Labour leaders.

But if that was not enough, Braverman also drew conservative criticism in that she would be ‘posturing’, as part of the ‘status quo’ that led to this situation in the Met Police.

After all, Conservative have not tried to reverse any aspect of the wokeism in the police force.

Columnist Peter Hitchens wrote in the Daily Mail:

“I must respectfully ask Suella Braverman, the current Home Secretary, how she has until now failed to realize the police in this country are a militant Left-wing organization. I mean, apart from anything else, she is Home Secretary and so has to pay some attention to this increasingly strange organisation, with its rainbow flags, its Twitter patrols and its knee-taking.”

The Police Reform Act of 2002 changed the constable’s oath to a politicized pledge to uphold ‘fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all people’.

“The words ‘without favour or affection, malice or ill will’ disappeared, replaced by the blander and more inclusive ‘with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality’. But impartiality between what and what? Impartiality between supporters of Hamas and supporters of Israel? […] It also replaced a section promising to ‘prevent all offences against the persons and properties of Her Majesty’s subjects’ with new politically correct wording. The reference to the monarch and her subjects was simply cut out. The police’s lack of interest in the public and its normal concerns has been affirmed in recent years by their almost total disappearance from view. They don’t need us, and, as I have often pointed out, they expect the same in return. […] But I have to ask what she has been doing, reading and thinking for the past quarter of a century. After all, she was born in 1980 and was quite old enough to observe the Blairite social revolution as it unfolded after 1997. Yet nominal Tories such as her have been in office for 13 years since those developments. And they have not reversed one of them, despite much Rightist rhetoric. Forgive me if I remain unimpressed.”

