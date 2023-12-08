UPDATE: Infowars Reporter Owen Shroyer Releases Video After Being Released from Prison for Violating Biden Regime Speech Laws

Infowars host and popular conservative Owen Shroyer was released from an Oakdale, Louisiana prison Friday morning after two months of incarceration for violating speech crimes!

Owen’s attorney reported the news minutes ago.

#OwenShroyer has been released from the Bureau of Prisons! — norm_pattis (@PattisNorm) December 8, 2023

Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON back in September in a DC kangaroo court for his actions on January 6, 2020 and before.

Owen stood outside the Capitol on January 6th and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the building.

Owen also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election.

DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for his speech crimes and of course the lawless Judge Timothy Kelly agreed!

Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Owen to 60 DAYS IN PRISON in September!

Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.

He was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the US Capitol on January 6 and warning Trump supporters not to enter the Capitol along with Alex Jones.

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

The Infowars host Owen Shroyer released a video back in October as he prepared to travel to Louisiana Tuesday to enter prison for his speech crime against the Joe Biden regime. Owen, host of The War Room on Infowars, was scheduled to be in prison until Christmas Eve for his offensive words spoken on January 6.

Owen Shroyer is back on Twitter right here while he is a Speech Prisoner in Biden’s America. Please share this video to keep America informed about this political prisoner. #FreeOwen

Support him here: https://t.co/VWuIUfGyoO pic.twitter.com/0XxcUMFm2D — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) October 23, 2023

They jailed him before his appeal.

On Friday, Shroyer released a video after he was released from prison.

WATCH:

“I am finally out of prison. Happy to be free, grateful to be loved, and excited for what’s next. My spirit is bright. My heart is full. My mind is sharpened. My soul is rejuvenated. My faith in God solidified. My faith in the American people reaffirmed,” Shroyer wrote.

I am finally out of prison. Happy to be free, grateful to be loved, and excited for what’s next. My spirit is bright. My heart is full. My mind is sharpened. My soul is rejuvenated. My faith in God solidified.

My faith in the American people reaffirmed. pic.twitter.com/nklcVqTKC3 — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) December 8, 2023

Owen will be home for Christmas after serving time for wrongthink.