UPDATE: Infowars Reporter Owen Shroyer Releases Video After Being Released from Prison for Violating Biden Regime Speech Laws

by

Infowars host and popular conservative Owen Shroyer was released from an Oakdale, Louisiana prison Friday morning after two months of incarceration for violating speech crimes!

Journalist Owen Shroyer

Owen’s attorney reported the news minutes ago.

Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON back in September in a DC kangaroo court for his actions on January 6, 2020 and before.

Owen stood outside the Capitol on January 6th and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the building.

Owen also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election.

DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for his speech crimes and of course the lawless Judge Timothy Kelly agreed!

Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Owen to 60 DAYS IN PRISON in September!

Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.

He was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the US Capitol on January 6 and warning Trump supporters not to enter the Capitol along with Alex Jones.

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

The Infowars host Owen Shroyer released a video back in October as he prepared to travel to Louisiana Tuesday to enter prison for his speech crime against the Joe Biden regime. Owen, host of The War Room on Infowars, was scheduled to be in prison until Christmas Eve for his offensive words spoken on January 6.

They jailed him before his appeal.

On Friday, Shroyer released a video after he was released from prison.

WATCH:

“I am finally out of prison. Happy to be free, grateful to be loved, and excited for what’s next. My spirit is bright. My heart is full. My mind is sharpened. My soul is rejuvenated. My faith in God solidified. My faith in the American people reaffirmed,” Shroyer wrote.

** You can donate to Owen Shroyer here to help pay his bills while he serves his time as a political prisoner.

Owen will be home for Christmas after serving time for wrongthink.

Photo of author
Alicia Powe
Alicia is an investigative journalist and multimedia reporter. Alicia's work is featured on numerous outlets including the Gateway Pundit, Project Veritas, Red Voice Media, World Net Daily, Townhall and Media Research Center, where she uncovers fraud and abuse in government, media, Big Tech, Big Pharma and public corruption. Alicia has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She served in the Correspondence Department of the George W. Bush administration and as a War Room analyst for the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee.

You can email Alicia Powe here, and read more of Alicia Powe's articles here.

 

