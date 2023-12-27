BREAKING NEWS — Russia Admits To Interfering In U.S. Elections And They Vow To Do It Again!

Caution. Yes, this is a genuine “click bait” headline. I am sorry. I couldn’t resist the temptation to have some fun.

In the following video there are Russian actors who insist that Moscow has been pulling the strings on their puppet, Joe Biden. It is very clever satire. I think the Russians finally realized that a lot of Americans are convinced that Russia is intervening in our Presidential elections and decided to tweak the American political crazies about this delusion.

Here is the dastardly Rooskie plot.

Shakespeare is rightly acknowledged as a literary genius. But perhaps he also was a prophet. The following piece from Julius Caesar seems relevant to America’s obsession with Russian interference: