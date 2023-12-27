BREAKING: Michigan Supreme Court Smacks Down Leftist Group’s Attempt to Ban President Trump from State’s 2024 Ballot

Liberal tears are flowing this morning once again after one of their sinister moves to subvert American democracy was foiled in Michigan.

ABC News reported that the Michigan Supreme Court rejected an appeal aimed at barring Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Unlike Colorado’s tyrannical decision last week to toss the 45th president off the ballot, Michigan actually decided to safeguard the Constitution.

Michigan’s highest state court said it is “not persuaded that the present questions should be reviewed by this court.”

Writing for the majority, Justice Elizabeth Welch also noted the difference between Colorado’s state laws and Michigan’s regarding why the litigants were not entitled to their attempted power grab.

Significantly, Colorado’s election laws differ from Michigan’s laws in a material way that is directly relevant to why the appellants in this case are not entitled to the relief they seek concerning the presidential primary election in Michigan. Appellants argue that the political parties are state actors for purposes of putting forward candidates for the presidential primary, and thus, the political parties are subject to the United States Constitution.

ABC notes this ruling upholds one by Michigan’s Court of Appeals earlier his month. It previously rejected an earlier appeal filed by the far-left “watchdog” group Free Speech For People on behalf of a group of Michigan voters who sought to remove Trump from the ballot based on his activity surrounding the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol ON Jan. 6, 2021.

This also marks another court victory for the 45th president regarding his eligibility. The Gateway Pundit reported last week that a federal lawsuit aimed at blocking former President Donald Trump from appearing on the West Virginia electoral ballot has been dismissed.

This is a developing story. Please check back with The Gateway Pundit for further updates.