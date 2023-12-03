BREAKING: LAPD Arrest Suspected Serial Killer Who Was Targeting the Homeless — He Was Already in Custody for Another Killing

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to the murders of three homeless people in the city last week.

Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, was already in custody for the home robbery and murder of Nicholas Simbolon, 42, in San Dimas on Tuesday.

Arrest Update: Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, is suspected of murdering three persons experiencing homelessness in the L.A. area. Detectives are seeking info on possible additional victims. Contact your local law enforcement agency with any information. pic.twitter.com/tLNfPwX7EA — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 3, 2023

Powell was arrested for the San Dimas killing during a traffic stop that evening.

Fox 11 reports:

A handgun recovered from Powell’s vehicle following Simbolon’s murder was used in the three homeless killings, said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Powell’s vehicle was also present at all four crime scenes, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Simbolon, who worked as a project manager in the Los Angeles County executive office, was found by his wife inside his Tesla in the garage of the home, suffering from a gunshot to the upper body, according to witnesses and sheriff’s officials. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The three murders of homeless people took place over a three-day reign of terror.

One of the victims was sleeping on a couch in an alley, another was shot while sleeping on a sidewalk, and the third victim had stopped near an outdoor power supply to rest when the killer opened fire.

In all three cases, the killer walked up, shot them, and walked away.

“Officials identified two of those killed in this string of murders as Jose Bolanos and Mark Diggs. Police are withholding the identity of the third victim while next of kin is notified. All three victims were experiencing homelessness at the time of the murders, according to police,” Fox 11 reported.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the LAPD said that detectives are seeking info on possible additional victims.