JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s Lead Lawyer Asks to Withdraw from Case After Plea Deal Blows Up

Hunter Biden’s lead lawyer Christopher Clark asked the Delaware judge overseeing Hunter’s case for permission to withdraw from the case after the plea deal fell apart.

Christopher Clark said he could be called as a witness in the future.

CNN reported:

Hunter Biden’s lead criminal defense attorney asked a federal judge on Tuesday for permission to withdraw from the case because he could now be called as a witness in future proceedings. Christopher Clark, Biden’s longtime defense lawyer, filed a motion with the Delaware judge who has overseen the case since a plea deal was announced in June. “Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues,” Biden’s lawyers said in the filing.

Last Friday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss was appointed Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss asked for special counsel status in the Hunter Biden case as the First Son’s plea deal fell apart.

Plea talks related to Hunter Biden’s tax-related misdemeanor charges and diversion agreement blew up last week.

After the special counsel was announced federal prosecutors said that Hunter Biden’s plea negotiations are at an impasse and asserted the case is headed for a trial in a court filing.

Prosecutors say the venue for Hunter Biden’s tax-related charges lies either in California or DC, not Delaware.

“Venue for these offenses does not lie in Delaware. Rather, venue for these offenses and any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia. The information was filed in this District because the parties had previously agreed that the Defendant would waive any challenge to venue and plead guilty in this District. However, during the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty. Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” the filing said.

“Now that the parties are at an impasse, a trial is in order,” they wrote. “Venue must be proper for each count of an indictment.”