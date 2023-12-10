BREAKING: Elon Musk Reinstates Alex Jones on Social Media Platform X

Screenshot: @RealAlexJones/X

Elon Musk, the visionary owner of pioneering social media Platform X, has restored the account of broadcaster Alex Jones. Recommitting to his promise to protect free speech, Musk’s bold action sparks hope for a more communicative and undiscriminating internet.

Media analyst Mark Dice provided an in-depth account of the rationale for Jones’ suspension, to which Elon Musk agreed.

As the media flips out over Elon Musk restoring Alex Jones account, it’s important to point out to everyone the REAL reason Alex was banned from Twitter in the first place back in 2018.

And contrary to popular belief it was NOT because he entertained some conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook, as crazy as they were.

Twitter specifically cited the Oliver Darcy confrontation, who is a public figure (working for CNN), which took place on public property, while Darcy was working in the capacity of a reporter at the time, outside a congressional hearing about censorship on social media.

They claimed it was “harassment” because he told him off for working to get him banned off all the other platforms. The irony is too thick to even describe. Twitter held out after he was unpersoned by YouTube and Facebook, but then after he humiliated the CNN clown, that was cited as the reason for the ban by Twitter’s Trust and Safety account.

People should watch Tucker Carlson’s interview with Alex Jones to see the real Alex, not just his flaws and mistakes that the media spent years amplifying and trying to make his identity.

He is a genius, but like most geniuses, it’s counterbalanced by equal sized flaws.

But he was banned for bogus reasons in order to silence him, not because of a whacky conspiracy theory from years earlier he entertained, but because when he’s firing on all cylinders and on point, he’s a wrecking ball to the corrupt political establishment and was revealing too much about how the power structures work. Period.

Here’s the video that got Alex Jones suspended.

The decision to reinstate Alex Jones came after Musk proposed a public referendum on Jones’s fate on the social media site.

Using the phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” to suggest the decision rests with the people, Musk’s poll has seen a landslide of responses, with a final poll result showing a 70.1% favor for reinstating Jones. The poll has attracted nearly 2 million votes in total.

Late Saturday night, the final word came down from Musk himself via a tweet: “The people have spoken and so it shall be.”

On Sunday, Elon Musk officially reinstated Alex Jones’ account.

The restoration of Jones’ account has been celebrated by free speech advocates as a milestone in the fight against online censorship.

Supporters believe that Musk’s decision could pave the way for a broader understanding and appreciation of the right to free speech, even as it pertains to divisive opinions. They stress the importance of open discussions and the ability to challenge and question the propaganda being pushed by globalists.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

