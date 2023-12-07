Billionaire Donor Demands Presidents of Harvard, MIT and Penn ‘Resign in Disgrace’ After Disastrous Hearing on Campus Anti-Semitism

Millions of Americans watched in horror this week as the presidents of Harvard, MIT and Penn testified before Congress about the vile anti-Semitism we have seen on their campuses in recent weeks.

Despite being given ample chances to do so, they just couldn’t seem to bring themselves to admit that the far left students carrying out these acts are violating school policies.

All of the school presidents hid behind a supposed commitment to free speech, but we know that’s false because conservative speakers are routinely shouted down on college campuses.

Now, billionaire hedge fund manager and academic donor Bill Ackman is demanding that these school presidents ‘resign in disgrace.’

Breitbart News reports:

Bill Ackman Demands Presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Upenn ‘Resign in Disgrace’ for Antisemitism Failures Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is demanding that the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn “resign in disgrace” following their comments during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. “The presidents of @Harvard, @MIT, and @Penn were all asked the following question under oath at today’s congressional hearing on antisemitism: Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university’s] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment?” Ackman wrote in a post on X/Twitter. The hedge fund manager continued, “the answers they gave reflect the profound moral bankruptcy” of Harvard Presidents Gay, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) president Sally Kornbluth, and University of Pennsylvania Liz Magill.

The presidents of @Harvard, @MIT, and @Penn were all asked the following question under oath at today’s congressional hearing on antisemitism: Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university’s] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment? The… pic.twitter.com/eVlPCHMcVZ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 5, 2023

Ackman’s tweet is a long one, but this is the key part:

This could be the most extraordinary testimony ever elicited in the Congress, certainly on the topic of genocide, which to remind us all is: “the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group” The presidents’ answers reflect the profound educational, moral and ethical failures that pervade certain of our elite educational institutions due in large part to their failed leadership. Don’t take my word for it. You must watch the following three minutes. By the end, you will be where I am. They must all resign in disgrace.

This entire affair has exposed massive rot at some of America’s ‘top’ schools.