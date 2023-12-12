Biden Struggles without His Teleprompter at Hanukkah Celebration, Says “It’s Been 65 Years” Since Hamas Attacked Jews (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden Monday night hosted a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the East Room at the White House.

Biden struggled without his teleprompter and told the Jewish guests that it has been 65 years since Hamas attacked Jews…in October.

It has been 65 days since Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack in Israel and killed 1,400 Jews.

“It’s been 65 years since the deadliest day of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. 65 years,” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

On October 7, Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Horrifying footage has emerged showing women being marched into vehicles, bloodied and bruised. Earlier reports showed Israeli civilians including children, being captured and taken into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas terrorists held American hostages while Joe Biden vacationed at his beach house.

The incompetent and corrupt Biden Regime mishandled the hostage negotiations.

National Security spokesperson John Kirby repeatedly revealed the Biden Regime had “limited” information on the hostage situation.

