Biden Regime Fast-Tracks Ammunition Sale to Israel, Skips Congressional Approval

The Biden regime, in a move sparking significant controversy, has approved an emergency sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth over $106 million to Israel. This decision circumvents the usual Congressional review process, raising questions about the transparency and checks and balances within U.S. foreign policy.

The State Department, led by Secretary Antony Blinken, declared an emergency that necessitated the immediate sale of these munitions, citing U.S. national security interests.

Under the emergency provision, the Biden regime has greenlighted a deal for 13,000 rounds of tank ammunition, valued at over $106 million. It comprises 13,981 120 mm High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose tracer cartridges, along with the necessary U.S. support, engineering, and logistics, set to be supplied from Army inventory, according to NPR.

The news outlet reported:

Going around Congress, the Biden administration said Saturday it has approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million as Israel intensifies its military operations in the southern Gaza Strip. The move comes as President Joe Biden’s request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security is languishing in Congress, caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. Some Democratic lawmakers have spoken of making the proposed $14.3 billion in American assistance to its Mideast ally contingent on concrete steps by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza during the war with Hamas. The State Department said it had notified Congress of the sale late Friday after Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined “an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale” of the munitions in the U.S. national security interest. That means the purchase will bypass the congressional review requirement for foreign military sales. Such determinations are rare, but not unprecedented, when administrations see an urgent need for weapons to be delivered without waiting for lawmakers’ approval.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” the spokesperson told CNN.

“We continue to be clear with the government of Israel that they must comply with [international humanitarian law] and must take every feasible step to avoid harm to civilians.”

This decision has not gone without scrutiny. Critics argue that such a unilateral move by the executive branch undermines the legislative authority and oversight responsibilities of Congress. This is especially notable as President Biden’s request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security concerns stalls in Congress amid debates over U.S. immigration policy and border security.

Some Democratic lawmakers are calling for accountability and transparency in U.S. aid to Israel. They propose tying the proposed $14.3 billion in American assistance to tangible efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza during ongoing conflicts with Hamas.

WaPo reported:

A group of Senate Democrats urged President Biden to do more to protect civilians in Gaza, writing in a letter sent Tuesday that the United States should ensure weapons it is transferring to Israel are not being used in a way that violates international law. The letter also expressed concerns about a lack of “transparency” of those transfers. The letter, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), comes as the Senate prepares to vote Wednesday to move on a package that would send $14 billion in additional aid to Israel that the White House requested, as well as billions more in aid to Ukraine. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is one of the letter’s signatories, has called for conditions on the aid to Israel and said he will vote against a test vote on the package Wednesday; Warren has also pushed for conditioning the aid.